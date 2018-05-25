Police Briefs 05-23-2018

Arrest Report

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

Susan M. Hayes, 49, of 48 Conant St., was arrested on charges of breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony and illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and battery upon a police officer, and trespassing.

THURSDAY, MAY 17

A 17-yea- old juvenile was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery upon a police officer.

Kevin Ortega, 21, of Framingham, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

Martin Ceballos-Gonzalez, 46, of 18 Fitzhenry Square, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

John Fredy Patino Jaramillo, 25, of East Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended.

Marcelo R. Ferreira, 38, of 69 Atwood St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Francisco J. Gomez, 31, of Somerville, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.

John F. Gil, 43, of 376 Ocean Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Luis M. Santiago, 31, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault and battery upon a police officer.

BITE OUT OF CRIME

A Somerville man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman outside the Wonderland Ballroom and biting her in the arm.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police on details were alerted to a disturbance in the parking lot. A female victim said an unknown male approached her in the rear lot and began to become aggressive, pushing her. She fought back against the man, and he bit her on the forearm.

Police took the man into custody on the scene.

Francisco Gomez, 31, of Somerville, was charged with assault and battery.

YOUTHS ARRESTED

A juvenile and a Framingham youth were arrested on Thursday morning after acting suspicious in their car on Carleton Street.

Around 12:19 a.m., police were called to the area for a white SUV that was acting suspiciously. Police found that the vehicle had a flat tire, and when questioned, the occupants were being evasive. The operator appeared to be intoxicated and had a suspended license to boot.

A 17-year-old juvenile became disruptive with police and spit on one of the officers during the situation.

Kevin Ortega, 21, of Framingham, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and operating with a suspended license.

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer.

FATAL OVERDOSE

Revere Police responded to a fatal overdose in the McDonald’s on Squire Road last Friday night around 8:30 p.m.

Police confirmed that the person had apparently overdosed on a narcotic and did die. Toxicology results from the Medical Examiner’s Office have not yet been confirmed, however.

TEEN ARRESTED

A 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday on Winthrop Avenue after having a confrontation with police.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call for several youths gathering near an apartment building. Police found them in a circle passing something around. When they approached, that stopped. Police noted that it was obvious marijuana was being used.

As they sorted it all out, one of the juveniles became disorderly and began to berate and assault officers.

She was arrested and charged with being a disorderly person, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing and two warrants.

BREAKING AND ENTERING

Police arrested a woman on Revere Street for breaking into a home under construction, locating drugs on her while she was in the home.

Around 3:23 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16, a neighbor of a home under construction called the owner to tell him that someone had just broken into the home. The someone had done the same thing before, many times. Police responded and went to the basement door and found someone inside.

The woman had been told many times to stay away from the home and had broken in previously.

Susan Hayes, 49, of 48 Conant St., was charged with breaking and entering a building for a felony and possession of a Class A drug.