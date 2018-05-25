Obituaries 05-23-2018

Rose DeVincentis

Of Revere

Rose (Mayo) DeVincentis of Revere died on May 17.

The beloved wife of 66 years to the late Vero DeVincentis, she was the devoted mother of David DeVincentis and his wife, Lynn of South Carolina, Joanne Muise and her husband, Carl of Virginia, and the late Vera Rose Natalie and her surviving husband, Cliff of Foxboro; cherished grandmother of Andrew Muise, Tiffany Collins and Joey McLean; adoring great-grandmother of five and caring great-great-grandmother of five. She was the dear sister of the late Anita, Josephine, Antonio, and Raymond, and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park.

Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Callahan

Dedicated loving mother, nana, fiancé, sister, friend

Kathleen M. “Kathy” Callahan of Saugus died tragically in an automobile accident in Saugus on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13. She was 47 years old.

Kathy was born and raised in Charlestown. She was educated in Boston Public Schools and attended East Boston High School. Kathy worked various jobs throughout her young life. She worked at State Bank in Quincy. She also worked at area Dunkin’ Donuts as a clerk and for the past five years at the Essex Street, Saugus, Dunkin’ Donuts location. She also had a flair for baking and worked at the Stop & Shop Bakery in Danvers and formerly at the Revere locations.

Kathy was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.

She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and her customers at Dunkin’ Donuts and Stop & Shop loved her as well.

Kathy was also a longtime member of Club 24 in Malden. It was a very special place that was near and dear to her heart.

She was the loving and devoted mother of Latia M. Torres of Windsor Locks, Conn., Eddy S. Torres of Revere, Chad Callahan of Cape Cod, Ashley L. Scoppettuolo, Carmen G. Scoppettuolo, Tiffany C. Scoppettulo and Samantha J. Scoppettuolo, all of Revere; cherished fiancé of Joseph Cobb of Saugus; adored nana of Koda Leo’n Lumpkin. She was the loving daughter of the late Mary Callahan; dear sister of Robert W. “Ian” McFadries and his wife, Maureen of Ashburnham, Robin Callahan and her husband, Joe Zambiella of Tyrone, PA, Laurie Angelucci and her husband Steve of Deptford Township, N.J., William Michael Brown of Tampa Fla., and Georgie-Lynn Marie Oursler of Deptford Township, N.J. She is also lovingly survived by the Scoppettuolo Family of Revere and by many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, May 19. In lieu of flowers and at the family’s request, please make contributions in Kathy’s Memory to Club 24, 787 Salem St. Malden, MA 02148.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Catherine Gipson

Lifelong Revere resident

Catherine (McKenna) Gipson, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on May 19.

She was the beloved wife of 43 years to the late John Gipson, devoted mother of John “Tommy” Gipson of Revere, William D. Gipson of New Hampshire and Sandra Guarino and her late husband, John Patrick Guarino of Revere; cherished grandmother of William J. Gipson and his companion, Melissa and their children, Katie and Victoria, John Joseph Guarino and his wife, Haley and their children, Olivia and Addey of Peabody and dear sister of the late David McKenna. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday, May 25, from 11 to noon followed by a Memorial Service at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Dr, #38269, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105.

George Ash

Mechanical design engineer, lawyer, college professor, and inventor

George A. Ash of Revere passed away on Wednesday, May 16. He was 91 years old.

Born in Boston, George was a graduate of Boston Latin High School. During World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army A.S.T.R.P. (Army Specialized Training Reserve Program) and attended Amherst College and the University of Maine. Some of his friends there went to West Point and became U.S. Army Surgeons. Later George served in the European Theater in World War II.

George was also a mechanical design engineer, lawyer, and college professor. In addition, he was a Google and Youtube partner who created the web page “ashcad.com”.

He wanted to be remembered primarily as an inventor. He holds several patents and worked on numerous military and medical projects, including: MX missile, B52 Flare Decoy, Atomic Submarine, etc; Blood Analyzing Machines, Heart Pacers, EKG Exercise recorder etc. George was the dear and devoted son of the late Tony I. Ash and Alice I. Ash of Revere. He was the devoted husband of Loraine (Griffin) Ash of South Boston and father of their beloved late son, George Gabriel Ash who earned a Presidential Scholarship and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University’s College of Public Relations before his premature death at the age of 25 due to a recurring cancer. He was the brother to the late Atty. Gabriel I. Ash who served in the U.S. Army C.I.C as a Lt. Colonel during World War II and the Korean Wars. He was the brother of William A. Ash who served in China for the USMC as a Sergeant in the Marine Air Corps. George was also the brother of the late Sally Karem of Revere.

Family and friends honored George's life by gathering in the Church of St. John of Demascus in Dedham Interment was at Fairview Cemetery in Hyde Park. Donations may be made in George's memory to the Church of St. John of Demascus, 300 West St., Dedham, MA 02026.