Letters to the Editor

DO NOT PASS FINES FOR NOT SHOVELING SIDEWALKS

To the Editor,

I sincerely hope that the council does not pass an ordinance that fines citizens for not shoveling snow from their sidewalks. From what I read in the advocate, the inspiration for the ordinance was due to a councilor seeing school children walking on the street on the way to school after a heavy snow fall. I think it was Councilor Patch who suggested that the DPW purchase equipment that can plow sidewalks of main streets near the school. This idea of all the ideas I read about makes the most sense.

Frankly I am sick of all the congestion in the city due to the council approving all kinds of development. Parking in many areas has become nearly impossible. Driving around the city has become difficult because of the increase in traffic. Schools are overcrowded. These developments are approved because the council tell us they will bring in additional tax money to the city but yet they feel compelled to take our hard earned money through another ordinance. Have the developers pay linkage to the city and use the money for a sidewalk plow.

The citizens in Revere do not need more laws, fines and ordinances to pick our pockets. We pay enough in taxes and for water. Are you aware that the fine for parking on street sweeping day has risen to $50 as compared to $20 last year? I feel more like a victim of the government of Revere and not a citizen. I’m sure if councilors talk to their constituency they will find that they are not happy with the proposed sidewalk shoveling ordinance.

Seniors will be exempt from the ordinance but has the council even considered people that are not physically able to shovel snow that rely on someone else to shovel for them. Those people may not be available before the children go off to school.

Frank DeAngelo Ward 3

THANK YOU

To the Editor,

This letter is of gratitude. I am writing to let everyone know about the amazing team of people at the Point Of Pines Yacht Club.

On May 5, I was with my parents, at the Point of Pines Yacht Club, 28 Rice Ave., Revere, when my father had an episode and passed out on the floor. It was a frantic situation, but the following people are to be commended for their quick thinking and actions, while keeping a level head in such a critical moment.

A big thank you to the following people of the Point of Pines Yacht Club:

* Debbie and Jay Consoli

* Jill Simmons-Wegmore

* Jay Bolton

* Eric Lampedecchio

* Wendy Roland-Sheridan

Thank you for your help, your care and compassion. It is comforting to know that there is such a community as tight knit as the POPYC, where everyone looks out for one another. My family and I appreciate all your help and effort and care.

Lisa Micciulla

Richard and Joann Sarro

MID-TERM ELECTIONS ARE IMPORTANT

Dear Editor:

At this time the United States of America is in the flux of a major election impacting everyone. There are issues, which I must stress to you – Do give thought to the following.

The control of Congress and State Houses across our deeply divided nation is at stake under the present administration.

Besides an overhaul in the tax system, efforts are being made to roll back significant parts of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), as well as states making other important changes.

Medicaid – Changes will be coming for this health and long-term care lifeline for low-income residents and people with disabilities.

More than ever before candidates for election must recognize the older voter.

The balance of power in both houses of Congress, as well as many state legislators and governorships will be decided this fall.

Thousands of state-level senators and representatives will be voted in or out of office as well. The state leaders you elect this fall will influence how

Lines are drawn for the U.S. House and State legislatures because the U.S. census is coming in 2020.

I must stress to you NOW that it is important for you to be registered to vote

Judith S. Robicheau

Senator

Massachusetts Silver Legislature

ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS:

Dear Editor:

I have seen the positive and negative comments on social media about all the buildings going up and the development at Suffolk Downs, as well as the Wonderland Property. All the comments are very interesting and of great concern to all of us. But we need to do more than complain online about these projects and do more than bash and compalin about the local politicians. We need to get involved more go to community meeting, city council meetings, Zoning meetings etc. If you are aproponent or an opponent for a project then get involved. ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS. There is strength in numbers. We are a CIty that has many projects going on some that are good and some that are not so good. Getting involved is what will make a differnce. I do realize it is hard for people to attend every meeting and hearing but we need to do our best to get to as many as possible. If you go to the City of Revere web site they have a calender that you can easily read and link to your google calendar.

Lets also remember that all of these projected developments that ask for Special Permits can do some things as a “Right” and not need any permission to do so from the City.

I attended a meeting this past week at Beachmont School with HYM INvestment Group and all they are saying is great and if they do what they say it will be a great development for all of Revere. But we need to get it all in writing. Empty promises means nothing to me. If we have in writing then we can hold them accountable for what they promised. I was told this past week that the Quarry Apt Developer promised us a Hotel in that area before project was completed and I do not see any hotel there.

Lets Get involed.

Nick Moulaison Sr.

COMMENTING ON OP-ED

To the Editor:

Re: Bishops urge support of increasing minimum wage

First of all I want to commend the Revere Journal for publishing the letter in the Guest Op-Ed section of the May 9 issue. The Boston, Worcester, Fall River, and Springfield Bishops were absolutely correct in urging an increase in the minimum wage for the Massachusetts labor-force. While this group of Bishops represent Catholicism, it is important to remember that our state is comprised of many different religious groups, all peacefully coexisting and all respecting one another’s beliefs. The Bishops rationale strikes at the heart of the dynamics associated with keeping the nuclear family strong and intact. The Catholic Church, as well as the institutions that represent all other religions in this state, have supported families as members of the congregation throughout history. Services such as food pantries, counseling, education, mediation, rehabilitation, and basic needs like shelter and clothing, just to name a few, have been provided as necessary support mechanisms to keep individuals and families vibrant and strong. With a decent, minimum wage all workers become self-sufficient, self-reliant, and are able to contribute the economy. Recipients of minimum wage are less dependent on government hand-outs and have the potential to break the generational cycle of poverty and welfare. Generally speaking, a stronger labor force creates a stronger state-wide social fabric which ultimately will positively impact all the negative societal issues that put a drain and strain on state resources. All should be given the opportunity to develop a strong work ethic and an appreciation for their labor as this will most certainly result in integrity, intelligence and positive energy!

Raise the minimum wage!

Vincent F. Cammarata

Proud resident of Revere for 83 years

ON THE BILLBOARD ORDINANCE

Dear Ms. Melnik:

I hereby submit my written remarks regarding the Proposed Billboard Ordinance, and request that it be read into the record.

I strongly support the Proposed Billboard Ordinance as it was written, and respectfully request that the City Council vote in favor of it with no amendments. As you all know, the proliferation of billboards has plagued our city for decades, and I believe this ordinance will address the problem, once and for all, but not if it’s watered-down.

The proposed ordinance took well over a year to draft with the input of many elected officials and concerned residents. Careful consideration was given to address every aspect of the problem including the placement of digital billboards. Yet, we’re now faced with having to fend off some 11th hour, last minute, backroom deal maneuvering, by a group of people who didn’t attend a single meeting.

There was a time and a place for Mayor DeMaria, his billboard consultant, and even Chairman Rotondo to address their concerns. They had the opportunity to attend numerous committee meetings, but they didn’t attend one. Now, when it’s ready to be voted on, they want to change it, but that time has passed.

Everyone wants to eliminate the static billboards, but the answer is not to trade one problem for another and make the same mistake twice.

I don’t want to be unfairly critical to Chairman Rotondo. After all, he was the first of only three councilors who opposed the placement of digital billboards on the Wonderland Parking Garage. Ironically, one of those billboards was recently installed, which I think is a disgrace, considering the Office of Outdoor Advertising (for the state) would have been receptive to our concern if more councilors (including Mayor Arrigo who wrote a letter endorsing the billboards) did something to oppose them. The fact that it occurred during the billboard moratorium made it even more shameful. But that was then, and this is now.

I did have the opportunity to speak with Chairman Rotondo. He was adamant about wanting to eliminate the static billboards, but didn’t know how many could be removed, and suggested it could all be negotiated. However, when I expressed concern on the impact a digital billboard would have on the Squire Road area, and specifically the neighborhood, he was less understanding of the detrimental effects. In fact, it was his contention that residents in that area have lived in a highway district forever. However, it’s one thing to accept what’s already there. It’s quite another to accept something that was never there, and the digital billboard at Sound and Vision Media is the perfect example.

Chairman Rotondo assured me that if a digital billboard were to be constructed, it would be angled so the light would not be visible to any home in the immediate area. However, the light emanating from that billboard, which is also angled, can be visible reflecting off nearby homes on Pemberton Street, which has had a detrimental effect on those residents. If you don’t believe me, go around and ask them.

Some would suggest that billboard is just a digital sign. However, for months after it was installed, the owners advertised businesses other than their own, until apparently, a complaint was filed. I’m still trying to figure out how that billboard was approved during the Rizzo administration, with apparently, very few people knowing about it. Regardless, we don’t need a repeat of that.

In comparing a digital billboard with the Northgate sign, Chairman Rotondo said the light would be less detrimental. Maybe it would be, but would adding a digital billboard in that area be an improvement? I don’t think so, especially when you consider the distraction it could cause located so close to the intersection at Northgate. It would also open the door to more of them, which we don’t want.

I do believe digital billboards have a place in our community. The question is where to locate them to ensure first and foremost, our quality of life is protected, because nobody wants these signs, whether it’s a one-sided panel or two, overlooking their property. I believe the area referred to as the TED District, which includes Route 1A (the main road to and from the airport) is the best place for them, because it’s isolated from neighborhoods.

Furthermore, the goal of eliminating static billboards is already underway, and we didn’t need Mayor DeMaria and his billboard consultant to educate us. It was just a few years ago that four of these billboards were removed through a negotiation with one of the largest billboard operators (Clear Channel Outdoor). In exchange, one digital billboard was granted, which was located on Route 1A. It was a win-win situation, but that’s not the only avenue that should be pursued.

The city needs to be far more aggressive with existing billboard operators regarding the maintenance of their property. We have an Inspectional Services department for a reason. If billboards become dilapidated and in disrepair, the owners should be fined. If they don’t resolve the problem within a specific time, their permit should be revoked, and the billboard promptly removed. The city should also closely monitor the expiration dates of those permits, and any that expire should not be renewed.

This is nothing personal against Mayor DeMaria or his coffee shop, which I like and frequent. It’s a quality of life issue, pure and simple, and he should understand that, since his home abuts the Woodlawn Cemetery. I would simply encourage him and anyone else to seek a suitable location on Route 1A and petition the city for a digital billboard there. They could already count me as a supporter.

Over the years, I have spent a considerable amount of my own time (and with the help of others) trying to address this problem. Unfortunately, on most occasions, the City Council had to be forced to do the right thing. Now is the time to put an end to it. After many years of dealing with this billboard problem, we’re finally ready to resolve it with an ordinance that I believe will make a major difference, and I ask you respectfully to pass it.

In closing, I would like to publicly acknowledge the efforts of the Revere Beautification Committee (especially Ron Champoux), because without their hard work and dedication, this proposed ordinance may not exist.

Robert C. DeMattia