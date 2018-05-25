Councillor Wants Ambulance at Point of Pines Station

Councillor George Rotondo has proposed a motion to have the mayor request the fire chief to have an ambulance stationed at the Point of Pines Fire Station as soon as possible.

The request comes on the heels of an incident that recently occurred at the Point of Pines Yacht Club where an elderly man fainted, had low blood pressure and was dehydrated.

“With the upcoming summer season the safest thing we can do is put an ambulance in the area,” Rotondo said. “At the Point of Pines Yacht Club there was an incident and a question of 15 minutes. We can’t put a ladder truck there, there’s been talk of a pumper there but at the very least we should put an ambulance there.”

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said he was familiar with the incident. He said Engine 5 from the Freeman Street Station responded within six minutes, according Fire Department records. He said 10 minutes after that the call was cleared.

Ward 5 resident Eric Lampedecchio was at the yacht club and helped the man when the incident occurred.

“The response time for Revere police and fire was fantastic but however when they got there they couldn’t transport him,” Lampedecchio said. “There’s no way to move him. He was literally lying on the floor. We need something down there. At least a faster response time (for ambulances).”

“At the end of the day we need the ability to transport,’ Rotondo said.

Powers said he has spoken to the fire chief and there could be an ambulance at Point of Pines with limited access to the building, which is not in good shape.

Currently, Cataldo Ambulance provides service for Revere.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said Cataldo Ambulance has been to his home numerous times and have always taken two to three minutes.

The council voted to send the motion to the Public Safety Subcommittee.