Argenzio Named Superintendent of Public Works

The City Council thanked one long-time city employee and welcomed another in to a new role as the Superintendent of Public Works.

Paul Argenzio who has worked in the department for 38 years , rises to superintendent from general foreman.

Argenzio replaces Don Goodwin, 62, who said there is a reorganization in the department but he would not go in to details. He has worked in the department for the past 20 years. He said most of the work done during his time was on infrastructure, water, drainage and dealing with flooding. He’s looking forward to see the new DPW building come to fruition.

“I’ve found (Argenzio) to be responsive and this is very well deserving,” said Ward 5 Councillor John Powers.

“He (Argenzio) rises above everytime, including the politics,” said Councillor George Rotondo.

“You answer your phone and actually followup,” Rizzo said about Argenzio.

Rizzo also thanked Goodwin for his work, including during the tornado a few years ago and during the winter storms this past winter.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky recalled growing up together with Goodwin on Shirley Avenue.

Councillor Tony Zambuto said Goodwin did an exceptional job under tough circumstances.

“He’s not leaving, he’s moving into a very responsible position,” Zambuto said.

“I’m thrilled about being appointed to this position,” Argenzio said