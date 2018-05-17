Sports 05-16-2018

RhS sports Roundup

RHS girls tennis wins two matches

The Revere High girls tennis team earned two victories this past week, defeating Everett, 3-2, and Medford, 4-1.

In the Everett victory, the scores were as follows:

1st singles, Farah Selman fell 2-6, 6-7;

2nd singles Christina Restrepo dropped her match 3-6, 0-6;

3rd singles Lina Nguyen (in her first singles match) won 6-0, 6-0;

1st doubles Luisa Gil and Nora Le won 6-1, 6-1; and

2nd doubles Ayat Zakaria and Taylor Le won 6-1, 6-0.

In the Medford triumph:

1st singles Farah Selman came up short 1-6, 0-6;

2nd singles Christina Restrepo won 6-2, 6-2;

3rd Singles Lina Nguyen won 6-2, 7-5 with a great comeback in the second set;

1st doubles Luisa Gil Nora Le won 7-5, 6-3;

2nd doubles Taylor Le Ayat Zakaria won 6-1, 6-1.

The lone setback of the week was a 2-3 loss to Gloucester in which the doubles teams, 1st doubles

Luis Gil and Nora Le (6-1, 6-1) and the 2nd doubles tandem of Lina Nguyen and Taylor Le (6-0, 6-0) earned the points for the Lady Patriots.

Coach Carla Maniscalco and her crew were scheduled to play at Winthrop yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Beverly today (Wednesday), Swampscott on Monday, and Danvers on Tuesday.

RHS softball splits 2 contests, now 8-4

The Revere High softball team had an up-and-down week, defeating Salem, 11-1, last Monday, but coming up short at Gloucester last Wednesday 14-2, and then at Cambridge, 3-1, on Saturday.

Sophomore shortstop Eve Leskovitz earned the game ball from coach Joe Ciccarello in the Salem victory for her 4-for-4 effort at the plate and flawless defensive effort.

“Eve can do it all,” said Ciccarello. “She can beat the other team in so many ways. She is a tough out and is the key to getting our offense into gear in every game.”

The loss to Gloucester, in what Ciccarello described as “we ran into a buzzsaw,” was the most lopsided defeat of the season for the Lady Patriots. “We had a chance to score some runs early, but we were unable to execute with our small-ball game,” noted Ciccarello. “If we had been able to get ahead early, perhaps we could have put some pressure on them. But once they got rolling, they hit the ball hard, and we could not stop them.”

Revere played well in the tight loss at Cambridge, cutting down two runners at the plate on which freshman catcher Alexis Iavoviello made the play, but the Lady Patriots were unable to solve the Cambridge pitcher. Revere’s lone run came on a triple by Victoria Correia and a sacrifice fly by Olivia McManus in the third inning that gave Revere a 1-0 lead.

Cambridge tied matters in the fourth and then scored two in the fifth with a rally that was aided by a misjudged pop-up in the Revere infield.

Cicarello and his crew, who stand at 8-4 and need two wins in order to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney, trek to Beverly today (Wednesday) and will host Winthrop tomorrow (Thursday) at 6 p.m.

RHS boys tennis defeats Salem, 4-1

The Revere High boys tennis team earned a 4-1 victory over Salem last week.

David Phan, who plays at No. 1 singles for the Patriots “and who has been improving with every match,” according to RHS head coach Mike Flynn, won his match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Sidelong Men triumphed at third singles, 6-2, 6-2.

The Patriots’ doubles pairings of Eric Meza and Alejandro Zuleta handily won their match at first doubles, 6-0, 6-0, as did the second doubles tandem of Wellan Sok and Ergi Ismahili, 6-0, 6-3.

Riaz Butt-Garcia fell at second singles, 2-6, 1-6.

“This has been a fun year,” noted Flynn. “This has been a great group of boys who have been a pleasure to coach. What they have been lacking in experience, they have more than made up for with their enthusiasm and work ethic.”

The Patriot racketmen make the long ride to Beverly today (Wednesday) and will play at Danvers next Wednesday.

NEC honors Fitzpatrick, Agudelo at Scholar-Athlete Banquet

Revere High School seniors Hannah Fitzpatrick and Jose Agudelo were honored at the Northeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete Banquet May 6 at the Porthole Restaurant, Lynn.

Each school in the Northeastern Conference presents a Scholar-Athlete Award to a male and female athlete in the senior class. RHS Athletic Director Frank Shea made the presentations to the student-athletes.

“I congratulate Hannah and Jose on receiving these prestigious awards that honor their academic and athletic achievement,” said Shea, who has guided the resurgence of the RHS athletic program. “They have been outstanding representatives for our school and our athletic program. I wish them continued success in college.”

Fitzpatrick has been a four-year participant in the cross country, indoor, and outdoor track programs. She has been an NEC All-Star in all three sports and a team captain. She currently holds several school records in track. Fitzpatrick lists Emmanuel, UMass/Boston, and Worcester State among her choices for college.

Agudelo Cuartes participated in the soccer and indoor track programs. He was a starting midfielder and a captain of the soccer team. This fall he plans to study mechanical engineering at Northeastern, UMass/Amherst, or UMass/Lowell.