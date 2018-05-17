Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

INDUCTED INTO HONORS SOCIETY

Brenda Angel of Revere, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Angel was initiated at Salem State University.

Angel is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

More About Phi Kappa Phi

Since its founding, 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Some of the organization’s notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. Each biennium, Phi Kappa Phi awards $1.4 million to qualifying students and members through graduate fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.

ON HONOR ROLL AT ST. JOHN’S PREP

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the third quarter of the 2017–2018 school year. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the third quarter 2017–2018.

Headmaster’s List

Matthew Stewart ‘20

Honor Roll

Domenic Marino ‘20

GRADUATING FROM BRIDGEWATER STATE

The following area residents were among those who graduated:

Jeffrey Daniel Furst,

Kyle Gotham

Angela Rose Petrangelo.

More than 2,100 bachelor’s degrees in the sciences, arts, business and education were awarded during two ceremonies at Bridgewater State University on Saturday, May 12 on the Boyden Quadrangle. It was the 177th Spring Commencement Convocation in the university’s history.

Alumni William and Denise Richard, both of the Class of 1993, spoke at the morning ceremony and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito served as commencement speaker for the afternoon event. They were also awarded honorary degrees by the university.

The Richard family founded the Martin Richard Charitable Foundation in 2014 in honor of their son Martin, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings. In subsequent days, a photo of Martin holding a handmade poster that read “No more hurting people, peace” was shared around the world. The iconic image of his message created a movement of kindness, inclusion, sportsmanship, and peace – values the Richard family hopes future generations will embody through positive civic engagement.

Emblematic of the foundation’s work is the building of “Martin’s Park” in downtown Boston which is scheduled to open this fall. Their Bridge Builders program mobilizes schools and community groups to develop and implement service projects that advance the mission of the Foundation; they support inclusive athletics through the Martin Richard Challenger Sports program; and they have developed a robust volunteer network that hosts multiple service days in communities throughout the state.

The foundation also partners with and awards grants recognizing the critical work of other like-minded organizations who provide hands on opportunities for young people – including BSU where the Martin Richard Institute for Social Justice is touching the lives of hundreds of young people each year.