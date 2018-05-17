Police Briefs 05-16-2018

Police News

MAN WAVING GUN ARRESTED

A Saugus man waving a gun up and down Broadway and on Beach Street was arrested on Tuesday, May 8, after threatening several people.

The gun ended up being a replica firearm air gun.

Around 7:30 p.m. on May 8, an off-duty officer and several witnesses reported seeing a man walking on Broadway by the Moose Club waving a handgun and laughing. Officers responded, but the man had already left the scene and wasn’t in the area.

Witnesses said he had put the gun in his waistband and fled towards Beach Street.

A short time later, police at Beach Street and Shirley Avenue spotted the man. He walked by a cruiser and approached a person on the sidewalk and began flailing his arms wildly.

Police intervened and began a conversation.

The man immediately turned around and exposed his waist, making the handle of the gun visible. Police went on high alert, and a struggle ensued for the weapon. At one point, the man tried to pull the gun on police, but they were able to subdue him after several tense moments.

It did turn out that the gun was only an air gun, but it was a replica and looked authentic.

Eduardo Romero, 19, of Saugus, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, carrying a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

DRIVING DRUGGED

A Saugus man was summonsed to court and rushed to the hospital from the scene after witnesses found him unresponsive behind the wheel on the Parkway last Wednesday, May 9.

Around 10:30 p.m., police were called to the scene for a man that witnesses thought had a seizure. The man was behind the wheel of a running car on the Parkway at Lee Burbank Highway, and was unresponsive. Officers observed a window slightly open and went inside it to open the door.

At that point, the man awoke, and the car began to roll forward, striking the cruiser.

The man was allegedly intoxicated enough that he could not stop the vehicle.

He was believed to be under the influence of a narcotic and was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Mark Joseph McLean, 26, of Saugus, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, operating negligently, and possession of a Class A drug.

BREAKING AND ENTERING

An East Boston man is facing charges of breaking and entering the Wonderland Convenience store on North Shore Road after an incident on Weds., May 9.

Around 12:50 a.m., police were called to the scene by witnesses who said they thought they saw a man break the front glass door and go in the store.

Officers rushed to the scene, but found nothing immediately. After looking at surveillance video and talking with witnesses, they observed a man on video in the store stealing cash and cigarettes. Based on the video, they were able to locate the man behind the store.

Stephen Cucchiello, 55, of East Boston, was charged with breaking and entering in the night for a felony, malicious destruction of property over $250, and larceny over $250.

OVERDOSE, AMMO

An Everett man apparently overdosed in a car on Carlson Street last Thursday, May 10, and later police found several shotgun shells in the glove box near him.

At 4 p.m. on May 10, officers were called to the scene and found that the man had apparently overdosed on a narcotic in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Police examined the man and determined to transport him to the hospital by ambulance. After an inventory of the vehicle, officers found nine shotgun shells in the glove compartment and the victim had not permit.

Admir Dzuzdanovic, 22, of Everett, was charged with unlawful possession of ammo.

SEAT BELT OPERATION

The Revere Police Department will participate in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, promoting seat belt use through high-visibility increased traffic enforcement through May 28.

“Our city’s participation in this important cause will help reduce motor vehicle deaths and injuries,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “With the cooperation and partnership with the Highway Safety Division of the State’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Office of Grants and Research, the Massachusetts State Police, and approximately 158 local police departments across the state, our residents, and the people of Massachusetts, will be safer on the roadways as the summer driving season arrives. We hope that drivers will adopt good, safe habits regarding seat belt use.”

Revere Police Chief James Guido elaborated on Mayor Arrigo’s statement. “When seat belt use drops off, we see spikes in motor vehicle deaths,” said Chief Guido. “Enforcing the seat belt law means more people buckling up, and as a result fewer deaths and injuries in our community. We’d rather give a motorist a warning or a citation, than have to tell their family that they were killed or hurt because they chose not to wear their belt.”

Massachusetts has one of the lowest seat belt use rates in the country at 74 percent, well below the national average of 90 percent according to the state’s annual seat belt observation study.

Fifty-nine percent of the 242 people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Massachusetts roads in 2016 were unrestrained.

Seatbelts saved an estimated 115 lives in Massachusetts in 2016, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration, and an additional 45 deaths could have been prevented if seatbelt usage was at 100 percent.

“There’s a dangerous misconception that you don’t need a seat belt if you’re on a short trip,” said Jeff Larason, Director of the Massachusetts Highway Safety Division. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Most crashes happen close to home. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to protect yourself from other drivers’ bad decisions. We’re asking all motorists to protect themselves by wearing a seatbelt on every trip.”

ARREST Report

MONDAY, MAY 7

Kimberly Denisse Rivas-Castillo, 20, of 280 Malden St., was arrested on a charge of malicious destruction of property.

Jorge A. Moreno, 32, of 72 Thornton St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

Eduardo M. Romero, 19, of Saugus, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery upon a police officer.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

Stephen A. Cucchiello, 55, of East Boston, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property, and larceny.

THURSDAY, MAY 10

Hector M. Gomez-Duran, 18, of 14 Gennessee St., was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Edwin Galdamezlandaver, 34, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Abler E. Perez, 40, of Dorchester, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor (second offense) and operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger.