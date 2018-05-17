Obituaries 05-16-2018

Constance ‘Connie’ Errico

Longtime Revere Schools cafeteria manager

Constance “Connie” Errico of Revere died on May 11.

The beloved wife for almost 60 years to the late Joseph Errico, Jr., she was born and raised in Westbrook, Maine to the late Alphee and Laurette (Desroche) Martin.

After marrying Joe, Connie moved to Revere where she and Joe raised their family. Connie was a Cafeteria Manager for many years in the Revere School System. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She was the devoted mother of Robert Errico and his wife, Roseann (Sardo) of Boxford, David Errico and his wife, Jane (Bidwell) of Rowley, Karen (Boomhower) Errico of Revere and the late Kenneth and Kevin Errico; cherished grandmother of Nikola of Philadelphia, Pa., Christopher of Boxford, Ysabelle, Annalise and Daniel of Beverly and Meghan and Anthony Krenselewski of Lancaster and Erin of Rowley; dear sister of Clifford and the late June Martin of Florida, Olive and Richard Vargas of California, Velma and the late James LaBrecque, Robert and Mignonne Martin and Carol and Larry Caron of Maine; loving cousin of Doreen and Armand Arsenault of Peabody; adoring aunt of Janice, Jennifer, and Michael and the late Joseph Gazza of Revere, Vicki Mucci and Robert DeLeo of Winthrop, the late Karen Salvetti, Guy Martin of Florida, Robin and John Sarno of Arizona, Vicky and Stephen Giaquinto of South Carolina, Chris and Jenny Vargas of California, Cindy and Don Roy, Laurie and George McCallum, Patti and Tony Ellsworth, Robert and Nancy Martin, and Mark and Brenda Caron, all of Maine, and Michael and Sheila Caron of North Carolina, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. She was the dear friend of Loretta Taibi of Revere, Mike and Rose Stasio of Atlanta, Georgia and Jerry Ruggiero of Danvers.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Richard ‘Dick’ Sherman

Hard working man, devoted to family

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, May 16, from from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Richard M. “Dick” Sherman, Sr., who died on Sunday, May 13, at the CHA – Everett Hospital in Everett after a brief illness. He was 82 years old.

A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, May 17, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Dick was born, raised and educated in the West End of Boston. He is a graduate of Boston High School, and he then took several college courses for computers. He married Frances D. Palladino and they lived in Chelsea for a short period of time before settling in their family home in Revere, where they raised their children and lived for 52 years.

He worked at the U.S. Postal Service for about 15 years as a Mail Handler and he also worked for over 25 years for Purity Supreme Grocery Chain in Chelmsford as an overnight supervisor in the warehouse. He later retired and continued to work up until recently as a Security Supervisor for Chelsea Public Schools, mainly at Shurtleff School, ELC (Early Learning Center).

Dick was known as a hardworking man devoted to his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father.

He was the devoted husband of 54 years to Frances D. (Palladino) Sherman; loving father of Derek E. Sherman, Ernest M. Sherman, both of Revere and the late Richard M. Sherman, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Madeline A. Sherman of East Boston; the dear brother of the late Reverend Dennis Sherman and Josephine Sherman.

For more visit information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Frances Claire Giarla

Of Revere

Frances Claire (Duffy) Giarla of Revere passed away on Thursday, May 10. She was 60 years old.

The cherished daughter of Frances (Mawhinney) Duffy and the late James Duffy, she was the loving mother of Nicholas Gravallese, caring sister of Ann McEachern and her husband, Richard, Patricia Polo and her husband, James, James and Joseph Duffy, Joan Calvin and the late Marie Duffy. She is also survived by many loving aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and her best friend, Omar Escobar. Frances was predeceased by her close friend, Roger Gadwah and her loving dog, Rogie.

Family and friends will honor Frances’ life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, today, Wednesday, May 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 7:45 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date. At the family’s request, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Frances’ name to the Saugus Animal Hospital, 300 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Irene DeNunzio

Of California, formerly of Revere

Irene A (DeMattia) DeNunzio of California, formerly of Revere, died on May 7.

The beloved wife of the late Louis J. DeNunzio, she was the loving mother of Lynne DeNunzio of California, Mary Joan “MJ” Moore of Arizona and the late Leonard A. DeNunzio and is also survived by her loving cousins, Joan and John Rocco and Gloria Mattera and her late husband, Gabe.

Her Funeral will be from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., Everett. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information: 1-877-71-ROCCO orwww.roccofuneralhomes.com

–

Pasquale ‘Pat’ Conte

Owner and operator of the former Malden Street Market and member of many organizations

Funeral Services were held on Monday, May 14 in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), Revere, for Pasquale “Pat” Conte, who died on Friday, May 10 at Massachusetts General Hospital following a brief illness. He was 95 years old.

Pat recently lost his dear wife, Theresa M. “Terry” Conte, on Feb. 7, 2018. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Pat was born, raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1941.

Pat worked at the Waldorf Hotel, after high school. He began as a busboy then worked his way to become a line chef. Pat enlisted in U.S. Army in 1943 during World War II and served his country proudly at the height of the war. He earned several citations such as; Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon, American Theater Campaign Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged after the war was over and began to work at his family store as a butcher. After his father’s sudden passing, he took the store over.

He and his wife were married on Sept. 12, 1955 and remained in Revere where they raised their family. Together, with his wife Terry by his side, they owned and operated Malden Street Market for over 35 years.

Pat later closed the store and took a position in the Maintenance Department for Massport at Boston Logan International airport, where he worked for 10 years.

Pat had a warm natured -personality, he was soft spoken and very humble. He was truly a man that defines the phrase: “Member of the Greatest Generation”. He worked hard for his family and provided the best life he could for them.

He was a past member of the ITAM Post 17 of Revere, American Legion Post 61 of Revere, Revere Loyal Order of the Moose 1272, Beachmont VFW Post 6712 and the Sons of Italy of Revere.

He was the devoted husband for 63 years of the late Theresa M. “Terry” (Reagan) Conte; loving father of Patrick E. Conte and his wife, Lisa of Laguna Niguel, Calif. Nancy M. Claveau and her husband, Paul M. of Danvers, David W. Conte and his wife, Janice M. of Reading and Steven J. Conte and his wife, Laura A. of Amesbury; cherished grandfather of Alyssa R. Conte of Wakefield, Michael P. Claveau of Danvers, Alec J. Conte of Medford, and Elizabeth T. Claveau of Danvers and Shannon J. Conte of Amesbury; dear brother of Eva Giampietro and her husband, Walter of Revere, Victor Conte and his wife, Donna of Malden and the late Adam Conte and his wife, Angelina, Arcangelo “Arkie” Conte and his wife, Dorothy and Angelo Conte and his wife, Rose. He is also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: The ALS Association of Massachusetts, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062.

For more information, visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.