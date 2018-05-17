Letters to the Editor

A HEARTFELT THANK YOU

Dear Editor,

We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the Stop & Shop on Squire Road and their customers for their generosity, which allows our local chapter of St. Vincent de Paul to assist those in our community that are in need of our help. If it were not for their donations, we would not be able to serve those who come to us, at the same level which we now provide.

Sincerely,

St. Vincent de Paul Society

St. Mary of the Assumption Parish

Andrew Iovanna, President

Thank you, Revere residents and friends

Dear Editor:

I would like to thank the many residents and friends who attended the Community Mass on May 5 at St. Anthony’s Church, Revere.

I also want to thank Pastor George J. Butera, Parochial Vicar Fr. Karunaya Xavier, Maryann Giorgio, Cantor Ann Ciampa, and receptionists Phyllis Prizio, Terry Moschella, Mary Coggswell, and Mary Pellino for their support and assistance in arranging the Mass.

This was a very important day of remembrance and I am grateful to all those who joined me at the church.

Finally, I would like to thank the Revere Journal staff for 50 years of publicizing my message of “Say No To Drugs.”

Sincerely,

Mickey “Say No To Drugs” Casoli

Anne M. Casoli

Richard A. Casoli