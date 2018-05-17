Immaculate Conception School Holds Annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

On Jan. 27, Immaculate Conception Parish School in Revere celebrated Catholic Schools Week in honoring God with a beautiful liturgical celebration of the Eucharist.

This year’s “Annual Pasta Dinner Fund Raiser” was organized by Immaculate Conception School’s Admissions Director, Donis Tracy, Principal Stephen Hanley and Gary and Julie Ferragamo, whose 7-years-old son Anthony attends school here.

The was held at Father Brennan’s Hall (which is also the gym/basketball center attached to the rear of the Immaculate Conception School in Revere). School and parish families gathered together to enjoy each other’s friendship around a delicious dinner.

This wonderful annual event was completely sponsored by local Real Estate Agent, Gary Ferragamo who supplied all the Italian food and fixings catered by Nick’s Bistro on Squire Road. “Nick’s Bistro owners, Mohit and Ravi were wonderful to work with. They were so easy to talk to and work with, extremely helpful, very generous, supplied us with every needed and they gave us great discounted prices. We had four different pastas, a huge tray of meatballs, two large trays of salad, salad dressings, cheeses, garlic breads, plates, utensils, etc. They kept offering more, even though we didn’t need it. They are very community orientated and it is obvious,” said Gary Ferragamo.

There was also a huge full sheet cake custom made with the Immaculate Conception logo on it that was made and donated by Dan Luberto and Luberto’s Pasty Shop on Broadway in Revere. “The cake was huge and we thought for sure we would have left overs, but everyone loved it and most had seconds, so there wasn’t a speck left over.”

The event was a huge success. Immaculate Conception Principal Stephen Hanley explains; Catholic Schools can aspire to the greatness of God because each child is created in “His Image and Likeness.” We celebrate Catholic education because it supports the family with an education of faith and love in a vibrant academic environment. Immaculate Conception Parish School celebration connects the families with their children’s school.

Stay tuned for the next wonderful celebration and event coming soon.