Boston’s Wounded Veterans Run Hosts Eighth Annual Motorcycle Fundraising Ride on May 20

Boston’s Wounded Veterans Run is proud to announce its eighth annual motorcycle charity ride on Sunday, May 20, to help raise money to help four New England veterans who were recently severely injured in overseas combat.

The 28-mile ride begins at Harley-Davidson in Revere at 1 p.m., with registration starting as early as 8:30 a.m., and ends at Suffolk Downs in East Boston at 2:30 p.m. Cost per person, rider and passenger is $20.

More than 6,000 motorcycles are expected to show in support of Boston’s eighth annual Wounded Veterans Run and will kick up their kickstands for the 90-minute motorcycle ride through Malden, Melrose, Wakefield, Saugus, Revere and East Boston to raise money, support and honor Captain Greg Galeazzi, Sergeant Brandon Korona, Sergeant Peter Rooney and Corporal Brian Johnston. Those that want to take part in the event but prefer not to ride can meet and greet motorcycle riders, this year’s honorees and Veterans from all over New England at the closing ceremony at Suffolk Downs beginning at 2:30 p.m., featuring music, food, beer tent and guest speakers.

“It’s inspiring to see how our annual motorcycle ride continues to grow exponentially each year with more riders, more sponsors and others who want to join in on the festivities at Suffolk Downs hours and hours after our ride ends, said Andrew Biggio, founder of Boston’s Wounded Veterans Run and an Everett native. “The four brave veterans we’re honoring fought on our behalf to ensure our freedom and encountered life impacting results for doing so. The least we can do is ride for them to show how much we value their patriotism and appreciate the sacrifices they made.”

One of the many special guest at this year’s Boston’s Wounded Veterans Run is Hershel “Woody” Williams, who received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman for his actions and heroics on Iwo Jima during World War II.

For more information, or to register a motorcycle for the Boston’s Wounded Veterans Run, please visit www.theyfoughtweride.com or the Facebook event page. Donations are also accepted and can be sent to Boston’s Wounded Veterans, 60 Paris St., East Boston, MA 02128.

Boston’s Annual Wounded Vet Bike Run Inspired by Cpl. Vincent Mannion Brodeur began in 2011. One of the most severely wounded veterans in the nation, Brodeur is the recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Every year Boston’s Wounded Vet Run is dedicated to different disabled veterans. Proceeds raised go towards housing modifications, recreational objects, cars, basic living items, and other things that help improve the quality of life for a wounded war hero. The event is sponsored by the Italian-American War Veterans.