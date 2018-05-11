Santiano-McHatton Appointed to the Conservation Commission

The City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Beachmont resident Deborah Santiano-McHatton to the Conservation Commission. She has served on numerous committees over the years and has been a fighter against the airplane noise for years, cleaner beaches and a cleaner community.

“She’s a committed public servant,” said Councillor Dan Rizzo. “She’s been there for the neighborhood and for the city. It’s really about we’re recognizing her efforts and bringing her on in a formal capacity.”

Santiano-McHatton, a self-described community activist, said she’d like to be on the commission just to preserve our community and make sure the waterways are protected.

The term will be for three-years.