Revere Public Schools Notes

The following are school Notes from around the Revere Public Schools:

Beachmont

On Wednesday, May 2, a representative from Olivia’s Organics, a local organic vegetable producer came to talk to our students. They discussed the benefits of organic farming, the rigorous requirements for produce to be labeled organic, and the health benefits associated with various vegetables. Students also had the opportunity learn about innovative large-scale farming techniques and to ask questions about farming and the environment. Olivia’s donated several bags of mixed greens salad kits for parents to take home and share with their families.

Garfield Elementary

Teacher appreciation week began on Monday, May 7, and will run through Friday, May 11, with National Teacher Day being on Tuesday, May 8. Since 1984, National PTA has designated one week in May as a special time to honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating our children. Please make time during this week to let our teachers know how much we appreciate all that they do for our students, from dedicating time to planning high quality lessons, to building positive relationships with each and every student, to attending after school events and meetings, our teachers’ work goes beyond the classroom in big ways and small. Garfield will host its monthly Family Movie Afternoon at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, showing the movie ‘Ferdinand.’

Garfield Middle School

Garfield Middle School’s Rock Ensemble had a great performance at May the Arts be with You last week. This is a student-centered class in which students select the instruments they wish to learn to play as well as the pieces they’ll perform.

Hill School

The Hill School had a tremendous turnout for Massachusetts Walk to School Day on Wednesday May 2. Students and staff met at two locations before school to walk together and enjoy the beautiful weather. On Monday, April 30, third-graders visited Plimoth Plantation. Students visited a recreation of a 17th-Century English village, a small farming and maritime community. Revere children’s author, Nila Webster, visited with all Grade 3 students on Thursday, May 3. Ms. Webster has been a wonderful community partner with the McKinley and now Hill School. She will be donating her book ‘Conversations with My Imagination,’ the creative workbook with ideas for making up stories and creating artwork, to all third graders.

Whelan School

Thank you to all of the students, staff and parents that made the first Multicultural Night a great success. The variety of food that families shared provided everyone with an opportunity to sample tastes around the world. The greeters and servers were busy throughout the evening. This week, not only did students have many wonderful works of art on display from their classes with Ms. Wick in the May the Arts Be with You Showcase held at the West Revere Complex on May 1, but also they had great singing and dancing by fourth-and fifth-graders who demonstrated what they have been learning in Mr. MacDonald’s music class. The Whelan welcomed the next kindergarten class and parents on Thursday, May 3, and the school is looking forward to more student work displays at the district Showcase at RHS on Wednesday, May 9.

Lincoln School

On Wednesday, May 2, the Lincoln kids celebrated Massachusetts Walk to School Wednesday. The kids met at a variety of stops throughout the neighborhood. Walk to School Wednesday promotes physical exercise and makes the community members aware of Safe Routes to School (SRTS). Special thanks to Ms. Feeney and our other volunteers for making this event possible.

Paul Revere School

On Wednesday, May 2, the school was treated to a Bruins Spirit Rally to support the Boston Bruins in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Blades, the Bruins mascot, was at the school to lead students in chants, and students were chosen to participate in games and trivia contests where students won water bottles. They even held a teacher vs. student shoot out, which was a big hit with the crowd. The school thanks the Boston Bruins and Xfinity for planning and sponsoring this great event.

Rumney Marsh Academy (RMA)

The RMA would like to thank Mr. Maffucci and Ms. Gatti, while congratulating all of their students, for their impressive showing at Tuesday’s “May the Arts Be With You” show at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School. Mr. Maffucci’s Percussion Ensemble performed a number of pieces in front of a citywide audience in the auditorium while a number of Ms. Gatti’s students’ pieces of artwork were featured throughout the library and hallways. The event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of the arts in the school program.

Susan B. Anthony Middle (SBA)

Commissioner of Education Jeff Riley visited SBA on Friday, April 27, stopping in to check out the Socratic Circle in Ben Adelman’s room, and 8th grade science with Kristina Menissian, before heading to the auditorium to speak to drama students about the importance of the arts. He was also there to thank eighth-grader Priscila Haro for performing her Spoken Word monologue “Perseverance” at the Leading the Nation Celebration where he recently was sworn in as commissioner.

Seacoast High School

The SeaCoast staff is proud to announce that there were 30 pieces of art

created by 20 SeaCoast students presented at the “May the Arts Be With You” visual and performing arts showcase. SeaCoast High School would like to thank Nicole Silvestri from the Revere SUDI Office for facilitating Operation Prevention, a research-based initiative through the DEA and Discovery Education for seniors. This program provides students with the tools necessary to make smart, informed choices by fostering an understanding of the dangers of opioid abuse.

Revere High School

RHS JROTC Raider teams participated in 3K ruck march, land navigation course, first aid scenario, physical fitness test, and obstacle course at Ft. Devens on Saturday, April 28. Inversant – a financial aid program designed to help low-to-moderate income families save for their child’s higher education – graduated its first 40 families enrolled in the program with an average attendance rate of about 71 percent for the monthly Learning Circles. The purpose of this celebratory event was to highlight the first cohort of senior families enrolled in the program graduating from Revere High School. It was also meant to celebrate the continued commitment of families involved in the program for completing a year of savings and learning.