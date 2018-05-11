Police Briefs 05-09-2018

BROKE IN, ASSAULTED WOMAN

A Revere youth has been arrested after breaking into a Hutchinson Street home and going into a sleeping woman’s bedroom, rubbing her leg and speaking softly to her.

The frightening incident took place on Thursday, May 3, at around 9:15 p.m.

The woman reported that she had been sleeping in her room when she was awakened by a young man sitting on her bed, rubbing her leg and speaking to her softly. The woman freaked out, and the intruder fled.

He had apparently gained entry through a living room window he broke. The woman said she didn’t know the youth, but that he did knock on the door earlier in the week and asked for water.

Police immediately searched the area and found the suspect via a description. Witnesses also confirmed his identity.

The 17-year-old Revere youth was charged with breaking and entering in the night for a felony, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and malicious destruction of property over $250.

BANK ROBBERY

Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Sunday at the Citizen’s Bank in the Squire Road Stop & Shop.

Around 1:30 p.m., a white male in his 40s and wearing a camouflage jacket with sunglasses came into the supermarket branch and demanded money. He motioned to his waist, but didn’t show any weapon.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money, driving a white Infinity.

It is under investigation.

STICKS AND STONES

A Waverly Avenue man was arrested in the parking lot of the Club Lido on Saturday morning after he threw pieces of wood and rocks at police and security at the club.

Around midnight, officers working a detail at the club were alerted by security of a highly intoxicated man who had been kicked out, but wouldn’t leave the doorway.

Police made contact and the man made some threats but did leave. However, while talking with security, the man re-emerged with a large piece of wood – which he hurled at police. The chucked wood sailed over the head of police, but that initiated a foot chase toward the T dtation.

Officers searched the area and found the man crouched behind a car.

However, this time he had several rocks, and he began throwing them at police and at the entrance of the club.

After he ran out of rocks, he gathered up his steam and began charging police full speed, ready for a conflict…until he tripped and fell.

Police moved in and took him into custody.

Rigoberto Felipe Gonzalez, 30, of 17 Waverly Ave., was arrested.

POSTAL ASSAULT CORRECTION

In an item last week, police detailed that a postal worker had assaulted a resident of Ocean Avenue when there was a dispute about picking up the mail in the lobby.

In fact, Postal Police told the Journal it was the other way around.

The resident is accused of assaulting the mailman, who was in the hospital for several days after the assault.

TWO ARRESTED FOR FIGHTING

Two Revere men were arrested on Wednesday, May 2, for fighting at the Revere Beach train atation.

Around 11:20 p.m., police were called to the scene and found a large fight in progress. Several witnesses had seen two men in particular fighting, and they fled. Police gave chase and eventually apprehended them.

Gaetano Cardarella, 25, of 85 Whitin Ave., was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, affray, and possession of Class D with intent to distribute.

Timmy Hem, 23, homeless of Revere, was charged with assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, affray and disturbing the peace.

ARREST Report

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2

Heidi J. Fairweather, 60, of Newburyport, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, causing malicious destruction to property, and indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

Gaetano Cardarella, 25, of 85 Whitin Ave., was arrested on charges of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, participating in an affray, and illegal possession of a Class D controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Timmy R. Hem, 23, no address listed, was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, participating in an affray, and disturbing the peace.

FRIDAY, MAY 4

Jose L. Felipe, 27, of East Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended.

Justin Molina, 28, of Arlington, was arrested on a charge of causing malicious damage to property.

Rafael Sanchez, 29, of 68 Pemberton St., was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

A 16 year old juvenile was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on a charge of shoplifting.

Juan Munera-Ughetty, 25, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.