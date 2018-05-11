News Briefs

Revere on the Move has a lot to offer

Revere on the Move has a lot going on this month. For the first time tomato and pepper plant seedlings are for sale, one for $2 and two for $3. Contact David at dheidkamp21@gmail.com or revereonthemove@gmail.com.

There are also numerous events. May 18, 19, and 20 the Harmon Park build in North Revere, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; June 2 Revere 5K. This year there will also be three Revere night markets on June 22, July 13 and Aug. 10.

Grand opening of the Farmer’s Market runs every Friday from noon-4:30 p.m. until Oct. 5 on the American Legion lawn.

On July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Beautify Revere 2018 kicks off, meet at the American Legion Building on Broadway.

The Rumney Marsh Burial Ground clean-up will be held May 12 from 8-10 a.m. For more info call Ebaker@revere.org

On June 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be the 2018 Health Awareness Day at the senior center on Winthrop Avenue.

Free standing libraries on Shirley Ave.

Thanks to efforts by Kristen Janjar of The Neighborhood Developers, two, free-standing library boxes called ‘Little Libraries’ have been built and installed in the Shirley Avenue neighborhood. The first Little Library was installed at Sandler Square, and subsequently the second was installed on Shirley Avenue in front of the municipal parking lot. Theses boxes are intended for use by all nearby residents and passersby, to take a book and leave a book. This has been very successful with books frequently changing as people participate often.

Recently, members of the Revere Beautification Committee (RBC) donated books to the libraries. The RBC admires the effort to get these installed, and loves the concept of reusing and sharing books for children and adults. With spring finally here, get out and take a look, and take and leave a book!

MURPHY TO BE IN REVERE

Stephen J. Murphy, Register of Deeds, will be holding office hours on Tuesday May 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Revere City Hall

Register Murphy and members of his staff will be available to answer questions and concerns about any Registry of Deeds matter.

Information will be available concerning the Massachusetts Homestead Act. An internet ready computer will be available to print a Registry recorded deed, confirm the status of a mortgage discharge or check on any filing.

No Appointment is Needed