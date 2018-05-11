Murphy Appointed to EBSB Board of Directors

Richard J. Gavegnano, President, CEO and Chairman of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. and East Boston Savings Bank (EBSB) announces the appointment of Joyce A. Murphy to the board of directors for both Meridian Bancorp, Inc. and East Boston Savings Bank.

Ms. Murphy is the executive vice chancellor of Commonwealth Medicine where she oversees the health care and operations division of the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Prior to her appointment to executive vice chancellor, Murphy served as Commonwealth Medicine’s vice chancellor and chief operating officer for five years. She joined UMass Medical School in 2006, after serving as president of Carney Hospital in Boston for nine years.

Murphy holds a master’s of public administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, an honorary doctorate of public administration from Curry College and a bachelor’s degree from UMass Boston. She is currently Chair of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care board of directors, and is a member of the board of directors of Curry College and the Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare.

Gavegnano states “Ms. Murphy’s business background and extensive knowledge of the Boston communities and organizations will be a valuable asset to the bank. Her intimate knowledge and understanding of the bank’s market area make Joyce a perfect fit for East Boston Savings Bank.”

