Knights of Columbus News & Notes

1) Community breakfast has resumed each and every Tuesday 7:30—9AM—Come on down have some coffee/ teas and a light bite!!!!!—Open to all

2) The KoFC building is the site of the Mentor Day luncheon , sponsored by East Boston Savings Bank Wednesday 5/16/2018—We are happy to do it

3) Our next Dinner/ Meeting is Thursday 5/17/2018—Dinner is at 7PM—This meeting is open to al, who have achieved at least a 1st degree of membership

4) The 4th degree Assembly meeting will meet on Wednesday 5/16/2018—8PM sharp at the council open to all 4th degree members

5) Our first ever Calendar drawing was held Monday April 30, 2018—Of the 31 prizes, our Grand prize winner was Joni Demarco of Joni Dance Stars –who won a ¼ page add generously donated by the Independent newspapers and the efforts of co-owner Deb Digregorio

We want to thank all who bought tickets and the many vendors and people who supported the event, The Revere Journal, Market Basket, Demainos, Luberto Bakery, Kevin Dacey Real estate, the Bagel Bin, B & W Grill, Nicks Bistro, Councillor Rizzo, John Chesna, Mat McGrath, The Marina at the Wharf, The Tides, Stop and Shop, Point of Pines Yacht Club, Rainas Hair and Beauty Salon, Luigis, China Roma and Charles Rossetti

6) If youa re interested in learning more about the KoFC—Call 781-853-0490 or email us at AMVJJV @verizon.net