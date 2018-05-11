It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 25 years since newly promoted Revere Police Captain Amy O’Hara joined the Revere Police Department.

It was clear to everybody, both from within and outside the Police Department, that upon her being sworn in as an officer in 1994, that Captain O’Hara was destined for great things within the Revere PD

Indeed, her career trajectory has touched upon just about every aspect of police work that one could imagine — from patrol officer to detective to shift commander to platoon commander to community service liaison — Amy has done it all.

Her steady promotions within the department over the years — to the rank of sergeant in 2002 and to lieutenant in 2012 — have reflected both her abilities and the confidence that her superiors and city officials have had in her in these various capacities.

We know we join with all of our fellow residents in expressing our congratulations to Captain O’Hara upon her recent promotion and thanking her for what essentially has constituted a lifetime of dedicated service to the people of Revere.