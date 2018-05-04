Thank You, Revere Youth Baseball and Softball

Revere baseball is enjoying a resurgence and much credit must go to Revere Youth Baseball and Softball (RYBS) President Danny Dacey and his fellow board members for working hard to bring such a well-organized program to our city for any boy or girl who wishes to participate.

More than 500 youths are competing in the league that held its opening day festivities Saturday at The Fields at Griswold Park, which is an excellent recreational facility.

The league bestowed the honor of throwing out the first ball of the 2018 season to three outstanding community leaders, the late Robert Haas Jr., (son Robert Haas III handled the role in a tribute to his father, the beloved former mayor and city councillor) Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hinojosa, and Fire Chief Christopher Bright.

It was a glorious day for the entire RYBS community, its officers, players, coaches, parents, and families.

In the past decade the RYBS, with President Danny Dacey leading the way, has provided a competitive environment for our youths to learn and appreciate all that the games of baseball and softball have to offer. The coaches not only teach their players how to play the game but also valuable lessons about sportsmanship and teamwork.

We congratulate Danny Dacey for all his efforts over the past decade for making the RYBS such a strong organization. Also meriting commendation is the hardworking board of directors (who are all volunteers like Mr. Dacey) consisting of Vice President Jason Smith, Secretary Colleen Fortin, Treasurer Julie DeMauro, Babe Ruth Baseball Coordinator Randy Randuazzo, Major and AAA League Coordinator Patrick Keefe, Major and AAA League Coordinator Brian Cassidy, Softball Coordinator Don Martelli, and Umpire-in-Chief Greg DeCandia.

It’s especially noteworthy to see Patrick Keefe, city councillor for Ward 4 and president of the Revere Junior Patriots Pop Warner organization, helping another youth sports program succeed with his efforts as an administrator and a coach of the Major League Red Sox.

With weather finally warming up a bit this week, we look forward to enjoying many pleasant nights of baseball and softball at the new fields, capped off by league playoffs and the Cal Ripken post-season all-star tournaments.

Thank you, Revere Youth Baseball and Softball, for all you do for our city and its young athletes.