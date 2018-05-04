Revere High Graduation Set for June 7

Just another hidden consequence to the popularity of the Revere Public Schools and its growing enrollment is getting all of the students and families into and out of Harry Della Russo Stadium for graduation exercises.

Supt. Dianne Kelly announced that graduation will take place at the Stadium on Thursday, June 7, and there will be more than 500 students graduating this year – another blockbuster class.

Five weeks away from the big day, Kelly said they are meeting with Fire Chief Chris Bright and police officials to try to iron out some details when it comes to moving so many people all at once.

“There are concerns from last year about the Stadium being overcrowded and the egresses when people were leaving,” she said. “We’re going to meet with the Police Department and Fire Department to ensure a smoother exit this year. It’s a challenge when we have so many awesome kids graduating at once and all their families wanting to be there to observe.”

Graduation will begin at 6 p.m. on June 7.

May – Celebrating

Revere Schools

The Revere Public Schools kicked off an entire month of activities Tuesday night, May 1, to celebrate the schools in the community.

Tuesday’s celebration was the ‘May the Arts Be With You’ event, where artwork from all over the district was on display. On Wednesday, May 9, the Student Showcase will take place at Revere High from 5-8 p.m. That event is in conjunction with the Massachusetts Consortium for Innovative Education Assessment. On Wednesday, May 16, the PTO Showcase will take place at Revere High from 5-6:30 p.m.

Finally, the Five District Partnership – which includes Revere – will take place on Thursday, May 24, at Winthrop High School from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

House Budget

Encouraging

The House Budget passed last week by the state House of Representatives has some encouraging news regarding school financing – and word from Beacon Hill is that the funding changes will outlast any vetoes from Gov. Charlie Baker.

The House put in a $12.5 million “Pothole Account” to help districts hurt by the change in ‘Economically Disadvantaged’ definitions a few years ago. Last year, there was no such funding, but this year it looks like that money will make it through.

“With the pothole fund, we’ll be okay; without it, we’ll have a challenging year,” she said.

The money would be allocated to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and they would be charged with disbursing it to the affected district.

Kelly said she has heard from Speaker Bob DeLeo’s office that Revere will be okay.

“The Speaker’s office has been very proactive in communicating with us and letting us know Revere schools will have what they need next year,” she said.

MCAS Week is

a Quiet Week

Many might have wondered why the Revere Public Schools are unusually quiet this week. Well, a lot of it has to do with MCAS testing, which has been going on all week.

Each grade level across the district tests on the same day, and the schools try to avoid testing on Mondays or Fridays. A special breakfast is served to students taking the test as well.