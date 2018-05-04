Revere Beach Partnership Announces Revere Beach Kite Festival on May 20

Revere Beach Partnership, the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that creates some of Revere’s best-loved events including the Sand Sculpting Festival and Pumpkin Festival, invites residents to attend the Revere Beach Kite Festival, Sunday, May 20 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Revere Beach, across from Kelly’s Roast Beef.

The first 300 kids (under the age of 12) will receive a complimentary kite. Kids will be able to decorate their own kite and then watch it fly! The Revere Beach Kite Festival is a fun, free, family-friendly event. Bring your own kites to fly or come out and enjoy our music, local vendors and more on America’s First Public Beach!

If you would like to join us as a vendor at the event, please reach out to info@reverebeachpartnership.com or 781-902-9742.

The Revere Beach Partnership’s mission is to continue the heritage of Revere Beach as a nearby retreat for New England families; to preserve the beach’s unique historic and natural assets; to strengthen the beach as an asset to our community by the development of programs and partnerships within the community that further this goal and the overall well-being of our community; to plan and oversee the continued improvement of Revere Beach. The Partnership consists of an executive director, a volunteer Board of Directors, and other volunteers that share a love for Revere Beach.

To request information on our events or how to get involved with the Revere Beach Partnership, please contact us at (781) 902-9742 or info@RevereBeachPartnership.com