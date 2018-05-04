Police Briefs 05-02-2018

GONE POSTAL?

An Ocean Avenue man claimed to have been assaulted by a postal employee in the building last Friday.

Around 1:17 p.m., the man took offense to the postman taking the mail out of the lobby and had words with him. The mailman explained that it was his job to deliver mail to the lobby and then distribute the mail that was left there.

Somewhere in there, the man said the postman assaulted him

The matter was turned over to the Postal Police.

NEED PROOF

Police are investigating a security employee at 380 Ocean Ave. who allegedly assaulted a resident last week.

The resident was coming into the building when the employee asked for proof that he lived there, demanding to see keys.

The situation turned into a verbal altercation, and the victim said the employee assaulted him.

Police are following up.

ASSAULT AT SCHOOL

Revere Police are following up on a potential assault at Revere High School recently.

On Thursday afternoon, police began an investigation into an assault that could have included a female student getting kicked by other students. The School Resource Officer is investigating.

TWO HELD IN REVERE MAN’S MURDER

Two men already facing separate gun charges were arraigned Monday in the January shooting death of Revere’s Alexander Mervin, 22.

Jerion Moore, 19, of Stoughton and Nicholas Sicellon, 18, of Dorchester, were each arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on a charge of murder in Mervin’s shooting death. At the request of Assistant District Attorney David Bradley of Conley’s Homicide Unit, Judge Kenneth Fiandaca ordered both men held without bail.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 11, Boston Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at a Whittier Street parking lot just a few hundred yards from Boston Police Headquarters. There, they encountered Mervin, who had been shot multiple times as he cleaned out his car in the parking lot. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Ballistic evidence and witness statements indicate that two assailants opened fire on Mervin. Video captured by an MBTA public safety camera captured two men later identified as Moore and Sicellon as they left the scene and entered the Shawmut Avenue home of a relative of Moore. Sicellon then summoned an Uber that took them from the area minutes later.

The two men were identified through records linking Moore to the address the men entered and through the credit card and telephone number on record with Uber, Bradley told the court.

In the weeks following Mervin’s homicide, Moore and Sicellon were each arrested separately on unrelated firearm charges. Moore was arrested Jan. 27 in Dorchester after he fled from officers investigating a man who was in Moore’s company; Moore was seen pulling a gun from his jacket pocket as he ran, prosecutors said. Sicellon was arrested in Dorchester two days later on Jan. 29 after he fled from a motor vehicle stop on foot. Officers observed him toss one firearm as he ran, and a second firearm was found on his person when he was taken into custody. Both firearms had previously been reported stolen. Sicellon has remained held on $15,000 bail since his arrest; Moore was released and ordered to wear a GPS monitor after a judge reduced the $5,000 bail imposed at arraignment to $2,500 in February. He was taken into custody at his home in Stoughton on Saturday evening.

They return to court June 4.

PEDESTRIAN AND BICYCLE SAFETY GRANT

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Chief of Police James Guido announced that the Revere Police Department was recently awarded a grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Office of Grants and Research – Highway Safety Division (EOPSS/OGR/HSD) to improve traffic safety on local roads for pedestrians and bicyclists.

In total, over $375,000 was awarded to 84 police departments across the Commonwealth, with funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

With nearly 6,000 pedestrians killed in 2016 across the country, pedestrians now account for a larger proportion (16-percent) of traffic fatalities than they have in the past 33 years. In Massachusetts, that rate is even higher, with pedestrians representing more than 20-percent of all traffic fatalities. Bicyclists are dying at higher rates nationally as well-the 840 killed in traffic crashes in 2016 are the most since 1991.

“Bicyclists and pedestrians are at risk to the motoring public because they may not be immediately visible to drivers and unlike those in vehicles, nothing protects them in a crash,” said Chief Guido. “We’ll use crash data and community input to identify crosswalks, intersections, and roadways where our enforcement efforts can yield the largest impact on pedestrian and bicyclist safety.”

Under the grant, departments will pay for overtime enforcement to increase compliance with traffic laws by all road users. Departments are also eligible to purchase equipment to enhance the visibility of crosswalks and to buy bicycle helmets.

OUI DRUGS

A Winthrop man was arrested on Wednesday, April 25, for operating under the influence of drugs.

Around 10:30 a.m., police in Winthrop pulled the man over, and alerted Revere Police that he had struck a car on North Shore Road.

After an investigation, he was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Christopher Beattie, 39, of Winthrop, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and operating to endanger.