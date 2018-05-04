Obituaries 05-02-2018

Nino Leone

Of Florida, formerly of Revere

Nino Leone of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Revere, passed away at home on April 15 surrounded by his loving family. He was in his 79th year.

Nino was born on April 26, 1938, in San Donato, Italy. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, and spending time at casinos and beaches with his family and friends.

He was the beloved husband for 58 years of Angelina (Terrazzano) Leone, devoted father to Maria Iacoviello and her husband, Rocco of Spring, Texas, Angela Cardillo and her husband, Anthony and Nina Leone, all of Peabody, and Loreto Leone and his wife, Betty of Middleton; cherished grandfather of Nicholas and Tanya Iacoviello, Daniel and Ashley Iacoviello, Anthony Cardillo,

Bianca Crowley, James Cardillo, Jocelyne Tagher, Jake Iacoviello, Nino Leone, Victoria Tagher and Gianna Leone and treasured great-grandfather to Adrianna, Vivian, Skylar and Dominic. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on May 16 at St. Ann’s Church, 140 Lynn St, Peabody.

–

Ann Galli

Homemaker and devoted mother, grandmother and great-great-grandmother

Mrs. Ann R. (Rizzo) Galli of Revere died peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, April 27. She was 88 years old.

The wife of the late Victor Galli with whom she shared 60 years of marriage, she was born in Lynn, the daughter of the late Phillip and Beatrice (Lannon) Rizzo.

She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1948 and a lifelong resident of Revere. Until her retirement in 2000, Ann worked as a cashier for Stop and Shop in Saugus for 20 years.

Ann was proud to be a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved cooking and spending time with and taking care of her family.

She is survived by her children: Kathleen A. Lyons and her husband, Robert of Danvers, Karen A. Tempesta of Swampscott, Linda A. Bleau of Nahant and Victor L. Galli and his wife, Lisa of Revere; eight grandchildren: Tracey Kelliher, Katie Gardiner, Jenette Leonard, Ashley Romano, Michelle Bleau, Monique Bleau, Victor P. Galli, and Noelle A. Galli; four great-grandchildren: Madison Leonard, Nathan Leonard, Jack Gardiner and Collin Kelliher and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rosalie Rizzo, her twin sister and the late Phillip Rizzo.

Her Funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street, (Route 1A), Lynn, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Lynn. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours are today,

Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and guestbook at

www.solimine.com.

–

Rosina Yolanda ‘Rose’ Pardi

Of North Carolina

Rosina Yolanda “Rose” Pardi, 90, of Horseshoe Mountain, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, April 25.

No local services will be held.

Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com.

–

John Mellace

Of Billerica, formerly of Revere

John Mellace of Billerica, formerly of Revere, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 26.

The beloved husband of 54 years to Elaine (Pardo) Mellace, he was the devoted father of Annette Villers and her husband, Donald of Haverhill, and Linda Rice and her husband, Kevin of Dunstable; cherished grandfather of Evan and Lily Rice and Victoria and Madison Villers, dear brother of Adelaide DelloRusso and her late husband, Jerry, Arthur Mellace and his late wife, Susan of Peabody, and the late Jimmy, Louis and Angie Attenasio, Angela Kiss and Anthony Mellace. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in John’s name to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, PO Box 845257, Boston, MA, 02284-5257. www.nechv.org/tributegift, or Merrimack Valley Hospicehttp://www.homehealthfoundation.org/how-your-gift-helps/. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Joseph Anastasio

Of Byfield, formerly of Revere

Joseph Anastasio of Byfield, formerly of Revere, died on April 26.

He was the beloved son of the late Joseph and Pauline (Chiodi) Anastasio, dear brother of Vincent Anastasio and his wife, Mary of Byfield and Roseann Micciulla of Revere; cherished uncle of Richard, Christine and John and is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at St. Michael’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coastal Connections, 35 Water St., Amesbury, MA 01913 or to Beth Israel Hospital, Attention Development, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

George Acquaviva

Retired technician and wind instrument musician

George R. Acquaviva of Revere died at home on April 24 after a brief illness. He was 94 years old.

The son of the late Augustine and Annie (Alderisio) Acquaviva, he was a graduate of Revere High School and a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. George retired from the Charlestown Navy Yard as an Electronic Technician and he was a wind instrument musician, specifically accomplished in the saxophone.

He was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn (DeSisto), devoted father of Georgiana Bell, Maureen Celata and Sandra Acquaviva, all of Revere, dear brother of the late Vincent, Chester, and William Acquaviva; loving grandfather of Jason Lozzi of New Hampshire, Danielle Lozzi of Lawrence, Marc Lozzi of Florida and Ernest Bell of Maine and is also survived by two loving great-grandchildren, Morgan and Marshall Lozzi and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

John Gearraughty

Longtime gas/service station manager of the landmark Bell Oldsmobile in Revere

John M. Gearraughty passed away surrounded by his caring family, on Monday evening, April 23, in the peaceful surrounding of the Everett home he shared with his daughter for the past six years. He was 87 years old.

Born and raised in Revere, he was one of six children of the late Harry J. and Eliza M. (Murray) Gearraughty. John received his formaleducation attending Revere Public Schools. As a young man he worked in the Revere Milk Farms.

He married the former Eleanor R. Arsenault in 1955 and together they settled in Chelsea, raising their family of five children. John worked for many years at the landmark Bell Oldsmobile in Revere as a Gas/Service Station manager. John and his wife resided for most of their lives on Webster Avenue in Chelsea, moving to Everett a few years ago. John was widowed two and a half years ago having marked 61 years of marriage.

In his lifetime, John enjoyed traveling by car with his wife, visiting family and friends with trips to Florida, North Carolina and Disneyworld, playing assorted games of chance, scratch tickets and day trips to Foxwoods. He also enjoyed the simple pleasure of coffee and a plain donut at Dunkin’ Donuts.

In addition to his parents, John was also predeceased by his beloved wife Eleanor R. Gearraughty; two sons: John H. Gearraughty and Thomas W. Gearraughty; his siblings: Annabelle King, Katherine Leonard, Dorothy Scibilia, Harry J. Gearraughty and Francis J. Gearraughty.

He was the loving father of Donna Purcell of North Carolina, Diane Filadoro of Florida and her late husband, James, and Sharon McBride of Everett; the cherished grandfather of five: David J. McBride, Alyssa M. McBride, Megan E. McBride, Justin T. Purcell and Caitlin P. Purcell and the adoring great-grandfather of Alex, Briana, Haven, Joel and Aiden. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A memorial gathering and funeral service will be conducted from the Anthony Memorial – Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, on Friday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will precede the services on Friday from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Services will conclude with inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire, contributions in John’s memory may be made to The American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA, 01701.

For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home.

Please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com to send expressions of sympathy or to sign the guestbook on-line. Final arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Anthony Memorial – Frank A Welsh & Sons Funeral Home 718 Broadway, Chelsea.

–

Theresa Gaffney

Longtime Homeland Security logistics specialist

Theresa (Russo) Gaffney of Reading, formerly of Revere, died on April 26 at the Lighthouse Nursing Home in Revere.

Theresa worked for many years as a logistics specialist for Homeland Security in Boston at the Thomas O’Neil Federal Building.

She was the daughter of the late John and Ellen (Donald) Russo, beloved mother of Paul R. Gaffney and his wife, Rhonda of New Hampshire, John E. Gaffney of Florida, Thomas P. Gaffney of Revere, Theresa Mitchell and her husband, Jonathan of Revere and Ellenmarie Hahnemann and her husband, Doug of Florida; dear sister of Patrina Cullen of Florida, John Russo of Pembroke, Margarette Masotta of Woburn, Louis Russo of North Reading, Geraldine Cochran of California, Florence McLeod of Malden, Peter Russo of Maine, Marie McAllister of Woburn, and the late Ellen Cullivan. She is also survived by 16 loving grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 480 Pleasant St, Watertown MA 02472. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Angelina Antczak

August 3, 1926 — April 29, 2018

Angelina “Angie” J. (Curcio) Antzcak passed away early Sunday morning, April 29 in the peaceful surroundings of her Chelsea home with her tender, loving family at her side. She was 91 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Spellino) Curcio, Angie attended St. Rose Parochial school and graduated from St. Rose High School. She was an accomplished and self-taught seamstress who worked for many years in Boston’s garment industry, in the North End and with other designers and clothiers such as the House of Bianchi in Boston and on Newbury Street with Sarah Fredericks and Giorgio Armani.

She married Wallace J. Antczak in 1947, and together, they raised their family of two daughters and two sons from their Chelsea home. Angie was a member of Saint Domenic Savio’s Mothers Club during her sons attendance there. A devoted Catholic, Angie was a frequent communicant at St. Michael Chapel in Chelsea and was a member of the Chapel’s Prayer Group. Devoted to home and family, Angie enjoyed sewing and knitting useful articles for her family.

In addition to her parents, Angie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Wallace in 2011 after 64 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by two sons and several siblings. She was the devoted mother of Josephine Stanton of Roslindale, Patricia Burge and her husband, John of Chelsea, the late Thomas W. Antczak and Francis M., who is survived by his wife, Mary “Molly” Antczak of Reading. She was the dear Sister of Henrietta Iebba of Chelsea, Lucy McGrath of Revere and the late Mary Testa, Rico, Anthony, Edward and Robert Curcio; the cherished grandmother of Amy Isbell and her husband Peter of Reading, Michael Antczak and his wife Roseann of New Jersey, Thomas Antczak and his wife, Jennifer of Wilmington, Andrew Antczak and his wife, Sarah of Andover, John T. Burge and his wife, Natasha of West Newbury, Robert Burge and his wife, Allison of New Hampshire, Tricia Stanton of Roslindale and Mary Stanton of Maine; adored great-grandmother of 11: Dana, Sophia, Jacey, Paige, Molly Mae, Sean, Jake, Nolan, Brayden, Bryce and Samuel. She is also survived by her nephew, Armand Iebba and his wife, Gail of Wakefield.

Her Funeral will be from the Anthony Memorial-Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, on Thursday, May 3, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Michael The Archangel Chapel (Chelsea Soldiers Home) 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Home is fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the “Poor Clare Nuns”, Franciscan Monastery of Saint Clare, 920 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

–

Florence Mary Iacoviello

Passed away just 15 days short of her 100th birthday

Florence Mary (Giordano) Iacoviello passed away Sunday morning, April 29, at the West Revere Nursing and Rehab Center. She was just 15 days short of her 100th birthday.

Born in Revere, the daughter of the late Emilio and Rose (Scandone) Giordano, Florence attended Revere Public Schools and graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1936. Florence was a homemaker for most of her life, tending to her husband and her six children. In her spare time, she was able to work outside of the home as a seamstress.

Florence resided in Chelsea for 70 years but more recently has been living in Revere as her health has been declining. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Florence was the wife of the late Frank J. Iacoviello, beloved mother of Rosemary Oakley and her husband, David of Tennessee, Margaret “Maggie” Fay of Chelsea, Frank J. Iacoviello and his wife, Kathleen of Rowley, Wayne Iacoviello of Malden, John Iacoviello and his wife, Lourdes of California and the late Charles Iacoviello. She was the mother-in-law of Ruth Iacoviello and the late Thomas Fay, Jr., dear sister of Thomas Giordano of Saugus, Mary Desiderio of New York, Frank Giordano of Revere and the late Ralph, William, Joseph, Alfred, Philip, Michael Giordano, Alice Crowe and dear family friend of Carmen Vega. She is also lovingly survived by 10 grandchildren: Thomas Fay III, Scott Fay, Amanda Fay, Brian Iacoviello, Christopher Iacoviello, Allison Oakley, Seth Oakley, Angela Brannigan, John Iacoviello, Jr., Christian Iacoviello and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Thursday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held in the Funeral Home today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or on-line at: www.stjude.org.

–

Salvatore ‘Googie’ Sponpinato

Retired machinist and devoted family man

Salvatore L. “Googie” Sponpinato of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 30. He was 82 years old.

Sal was a member of the Knights of Columbus Saugus Order. He had a lifelong love of photography. Sal was a proud graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1954. He was a retired machinist, and enjoyed passing on his knowledge to apprentices and colleagues. He was a devoted family man who took pride in providing for his family. Sal and his family spent many weekends taking long drives in his beloved 1964 Chrysler Imperial, foraging for wild mushrooms, hunting for antiques, and vacationing at Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Sal enjoyed nothing more than the company of his wife and daughters.

The cherished son of the late Joseph “Lefty” and Anna (Simonelli) Sponpinato, he was the beloved husband of 59 years to Amelia (DeSimone) Sponpinato, loving father of Anna Robinson and her husband, Robert, Gina Mack and her husband, William, Lisa Petrillo and her husband, Roberto, and Nancy Sponpinato, all of Revere; adored grandfather of Colleen Rossetti and her husband, Michael, Harley Petrillo, Jessica Mack and her companion, Matthew Catanzariti, James Petrillo, Antonia Robinson, William Petrillo and Marina Robinson; caring brother of Adele Ciampa of Winthrop and the late Phyllis “Chickie” Bavaro. He is also survived by many loving relatives.

Family and friends will honor Salvatore’s life by gathering in Vazza’s Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, May 3 from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. Friday before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Salvatore’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the GBS/CIDP Foundation International, 375 East Elm St., Suite 101, Conshocken, PA 19428 (info@gbs-cidp.org). For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Sean McKinnon

Finish carpenter and avid gardener

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, May 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Sean R. McKinnon, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, April 27 ,at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett. His funeral be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, May 3, at 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at noon, immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in Lynn, Sean resided in Peabody where he completed his high school years at the Peabody Vocational School, Class of 1983. The family moved to Marblehead and then to Lynnfield. For the past 17 years, they have been Revere residents.

Sean’s principal vocation was as a finish carpenter until a series of illnesses, specifically rheumatoid arthritis and a brain aneurysm, forced him to leave his beloved carpentry behind. Although, limited in activity, he maintained his love for gardening and outside work always radiating a smile and a positive attitude. He was known for his eagerness to help anyone who needed assistance.

The beloved husband of 14 years to Laurie A. (Krassnoff) McKinnon, he was the dear son of the late Harold McKinnon and Jane P. (Ryan) Edwards, the cherished brother of John “Jack” McKinnon and Eleanor Hebert and her husband, Jeffrey, all of Las Vegas, Nev. and Kevin J. McKinnon and his wife, Kelly J. of Winthrop; the adored son-in-law to Louis “Larry” and Rita Krassnoff of Revere; the cherished brother-in-law of Paul J. Krassnoff and his husband, Juan Gonzalez of Waltham, David M. Krassnoff and his wife, Jackie of Revere and Lisa M. Young and her husband, Gregory “Greg” of Everett. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Arthritis Foundation (MA Chapter), 29 Crafts St., Newton, MA 02458-1287 or to the The Brain AneurysmFoundation, 269 Hanover St., #3, Hanover, MA 02339 or by visiting

www.BAFound.org. For additional information, please

visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.