Revere Chamber of Commerce has New Head

Bob Upton, of Revere Beach.com, thought he would only head up the Revere Chamber of Commerce for a couple of months. Well that was two years ago, and now the Chamber had found the perfect person to lead the Chamber into the future.

Winthrop’s Wendy Millar-Page, the new executive director, is no stranger to the world of the Chamber of Commerce since she was head of the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce’s membership division for eight years.

“It’s been a natural progression with non-profits I’ve worked for,” Page said.

“It’s an exciting time for the Chamber,” said Chamber President Karen Gallo. “We’re excited to bring in Wendy with her 20 years of experience. We have lots of opportunities for volunteering and the businesses we represent are able to offer personalized service.”

Page is looking forward to working with local businesses. Currently there are 150 business members in the Chamber and Page is looking to diversify the membership and provide top-notch benefits such as dental and health insurance, luncheons and breakfasts and networking events. She also plans on continuing the events shared by multiple chambers in Winthrop, Chelsea and Lynn, and continuing the popular gatherings such as the Legislative Luncheon, the Mayor’s Breakfast, Community Champion and the Annual Mt. Hood Golf Tournament. Plans are underway for a Taste of Revere event, networking breakfasts and after-hours gatherings.

The chamber will continue to do a lot of business to business events and Small Business Saturday.

The Revere Chamber of Commerce, has been Revere’s leading business organization since 1979.

Upton plans on staying a member of the commerce and his wife Marguerite will continue as administrative assistant. He is also a veteran and chairman of the Rumney Marsh Burial Grounds.

Page said she plans on working with city councillors and reach out to businesses all around the city.

“We want to make sure businesses have a voice on the council,” she said.

Working with the community in the community will also be a priority. Reaching out to the diverse business community in Revere is also a priority.

For more information about the Revere Chamber of Commerce, call 781-289-8009 or at executivedirector@reverechamber.org

Revere Chamber of Commerce Executive Board

Karen Gallo, president, from East Boston Savings

Thomas Hankard, vice president, Webster First Federal Credit Union

Patricia Pace, treasurer, Eastern Bank

Brian Davis, secretary/clerk, Minuteman Press

Revere Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Steve Williams, Rent-a-Tool

John Barry, Kelly’s Roast Beef

Melinda Cushman, Serve Pro

John Buonopane, magician

Kim Corliss, East Boston Saving Bank

Deborah Kneeland Keegan, For Kids Only

Maria Brito, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.