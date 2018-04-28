Police Briefs 04-25-2018

COCAINE BUST

A Lynn Street man has been arrested after a month-long investigation between the Everett Police and Revere Police Drug units.

After the investigation wrapped up, officer applied for and got a search warrant. Last Thursday, April 19, police acted on the warrant around 6:30 p.m. at the home.

The man also had a warrant for distribution of drugs that was 10 years old.

Police did find cocaine in the apartment.

Garry Brewington, 38, of 595 Lynn St., was charged with trafficking in cocaine and one warrant.

STUCK IN THE STADIUM

One 13-year-old was charged last Friday when he and some friends got stuck in an elevator at Harry Della Russo Stadium – an elevator that was off limits.

Police were dispatched to the Stadium at 6:45 p.m. for youths breaking into the facilities.

When they arrived, they found the youths stuck in an elevator on the property.

The Fire Department had to be called to rescue them, and they eventually got out.

However, the youths were not cooperative with police when questioned about their shenanigans, and one youth actually pushed a police officer. The elevator suffered some considerable damages.

A 13-year-old juvenile was charged with wanton destruction of property over $250 and assault and battery on a police officer.

CAR BREAKER

A Beachmont teen was caught allegedly breaking into cars on Fenno Street Monday morning around 1 a.m.

Police got a head’s-up call from a witness who observed a youth in a red hoodie going into cars on the street. Officers responded to the area and got out on foot. At the corner of Fenno and Borden streets, they observed a man in a red hoodie in the passenger seat of a car.

They approached him, and upon seeing them, he beat it out of there.

Police chased him down the street for some time, catching up to him. He resisted police and, as they brought him under control, he hurt his leg. The youth had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police, however, found several items from cars that had been broken into on his person.

Michael McGrath, 18, of 135 Bellingham Ave., was charged with breaking and entering in the night.

ARREST Report

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

Augustine Vega, 50, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

Sean Arnold Boyden, 32, of Peabody, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended.

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

Garry O. Brewington, 38, of 595 Lynn St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of trafficking in cocaine.

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

Ocean M. Gonzalez, 21, of 91 Prospect Ave., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after her right to operate had been suspended (subsequent offense).

Maria Quinones, 42, of 406 Revere St., was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Veronica Ann Bouche, 37, lof 69 Campbell Ave., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Elaine Almeida Pereira, 37, of 582 Revere St., was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

A 13 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of wanton destruction of property in an amount greater than $250 and assault and battery upon a police officer.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

A 41-year-old male, was arrested on charges of assault and battery, causing malicious damage to property in an amount greater than $250, and intimidation of a witness.

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

Gary A. McNeil, 57, of 360 Revere Beach Blvd., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.