Parkway Project Told No to Changes

An attempt to shift around the plans for apartment/extended stay hotel already well under construction on Revere Beach Parkway got shot down by the City Council Monday night.

Two years ago when Gate Residential/Transdel/RBP Hotel purchased 205 Revere Beach Parkway, the site of the former Shaw’s Market, the City Council voted 8-3 to grant a special permit for the project that was partially apartments and partially an extended-stay hotel, developers were told not to come back to the council with changes.

Christine Thomas, of RBP Hotel, tried.

She came before the council to change the 132-room, extended-stay hotel to 160 rooms turning it into a dual branded hotel. She was also requesting a change in the parking ratio from .5 to .438 and reduce the front yard setback from 20 feet to 12 feet, -4-inches.

“This is the direction of the hospitality industry, sharing one common space and two separate buildings,” Thomas said.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna asked about the fencing and maintenance to protect the creek behind the property, extending to Elliot Road and North Shore Road. Thomas said they would be happy to do this.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe said more hotel rooms are good for Revere in the way of added revenues, he noted how he ran into a few Boston Marathoners on Broadway looking for a restaurant to accompany their Revere hotel stay.

“I have a fundamental problem with moving the goal post as we go along. Developers come before us, ask for something, then they come back and ask for more,” Councillor Dan Rizzo said. “I represent the people who are here every day fighting the traffic. The extra tax dollars are great from a financial point. But what does that cost in quality of life?”

Resident Jan Dumas said two years ago developers were told not to come back with changes.

“I didn’t vote for the original plan and I’m voting no on this,” said Ward 6 Councillor Charlie Patch.

The council voted down the proposal.