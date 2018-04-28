Obituaries 04-25-2018

Virginia Irene ‘Ginny’ Deveau

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Virginia Irene “Ginny” Deveau of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away at home on April 19 surrounded by her loving family. She was in her 93rd year.

She was the beloved wife of the late Burton J. Deveau, devoted mother of Edward Deveau and his wife, Corinne of Revere, Frank Deveau and his wife, Thanaporm “Jass” of Revere, Donna Rowe and her husband, Robert of Talking Rock, Georgia, Cheryl Weyant and her husband, Kevin of Farmington, N.H., Joseph Deveau and his wife, Dottie of Revere, and Judy Cash and her husband, Edward of Epping, N.H.; dear sister of Richard Wright of Pittsburgh, Penn., and the late Bernard Wright, Elliott Wright, Bertha Campbell, Herbert Melanson, Dorothy Thibeault and Martin Wright. She was the adored grandmother of 19, great-grandmother of 33 and great-great-grandmother of two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday April 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston for a Celebration of Ginny’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA, 02452.

For more information or to send an online condolence, please visit ruggieromh.com.

–

Annamaria Mancuso

Lifelong Revere resident

Annamaria (Iannino) Mancuso of Revere died on April 21.

The beloved wife of 50 years to Salvatore Mancuso of Revere, she was the devoted mother of Giovanni Mancuso, Antonella Mancuso and her husband, Paramjat Singh and Michelle Silkes and her husband, Bill, all of Revere; cherished grandmother of Sebastian, Antonio, and Presley and the dear sister of Josephine and Dominic Iannino. She is also survived by many loving many nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, today, Wednesday, April 25, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Alice Auditore

President of Floors Incorporated of New England, active at Eagle Heights Cathedral in Revere

Alice (Mazzola) Auditore, of Revere passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.

Alice was born and raised in Revere, attended Revere schools and was a lifelong Revere resident. She became the President of Floors Incorporated of New England, the family business, in 1978. She was very active and committed to her church, Eagle Heights Cathedral in Revere, where she led a senior ministry and also sang in the choir. Alice loved traveling to tropical locations, especially to Aruba and Saint Martin. Alice’s family was the most important part of her life.

She was the beloved wife for 24 years of the late Francis J. Auditore, Sr., loving mother of June Auditore of Saugus, Renee’ Proulx and her husband, Stephen of Peabody and the late Francis J. Auditore, Jr.; cherished “Grandmama’ “ of Kristen Reynolds, Karissa (Reynolds) Esposito and her husband, Fiore and Briana Proulx; caring sister of Fannie Maria of Topsfield, Samuel Mazzola of Florida and the late Salvatore, Joseph, Anthony and Charles Mazzola and Laura (Mazzola) Albanesi. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Homecoming Celebration Service will be held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Saturday, April 28, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friendsare respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made “In memory of Alice Auditore” for the restoration for the memorial of “Francis J. Auditore, Jr.” at Eagle Heights Cathedral, 1075 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA 02151 or at https://www.ehconline.org.

–

Robert ‘Bert’ Zelandi

Of Stoneham, formerly of Beachmont

Robert “Bert” Zelandi of Stoneham, formerly of Beachmont Revere, died on April 22.

Bert enjoyed spending his free time with his grandchildren and his true passions were chess and fishing.

He was the beloved husband of Marie (Brazzo) Zelandi, devoted father of Robert Edward Zelandi II and his wife, Michelle A Pezzulo, dear brother of Carlo Zelandi of Woburn and the late Richard Zelandi and cherished grandfather of Robert Edward III, Amedeo, Angelo, Domenic, Ashleigh, Giavanna and Francesca. He is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends.

His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, April 26, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Louis Abric Jr.

Worked in security at Wonderland and Suffolk Downs Race Tracks, retired at age 75 as lead driver for Comfort Inn Shuttle Bus

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, April 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Louis P. Abric, Jr. a four-year resident of Revere, native of East Boston and a former 20-year resident of Winthrop, who died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 21, in the Whidden Memorial Hospital, Everett following a brief stay.

His Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 7:15 p.m. Entombment will be held privately at Woodlawn Columbarium at the Chapel, Everett.

Born and raised in East Boston, he attended East Boston schools and was a 1950 graduate of East Boston High School.

He joined the U.S. Airforce in February of 1952 during the Korean Conflict and served for four years, with discharge in February of 1956, as Airman 1st Class.

Louie held many jobs during his working career, often maintaining two full time jobs. He worked with both Wonderland Dog Racing Track and Suffolk Downs Race Track in their Security Divisions, serving as a Sergeant for over 20 years. In 2007, Louie retired at the age of 75 years, as the Lead Driver for the shuttle bus at Comfort Inn.

He was the beloved husband of 28 years to Joanne E. (Burnham) Abric and to the late Jean M. (Rossetti) Abric; the devoted father to Cheryl M. Abric of Lynn and Louis P. Abric, IV of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by Mark A. Carrillo of East Boston, David R. Carrillo and his wife, Michelle of Revere and Jason P. Carrillo of Connecticut; the cherished grandfather of Louis P. Abric, V of Revere, Philip L. Abric and his wife, Dianna of Boston’s North End, Anthony F. Pirelli of Revere, the late Shanelle J. Abric, Nicole M. Carrillo and David “D.J.” Carrillo, both of Revere, Alisha M. Carrillo of East Boston, Dante P. Carrillo and Nicholas S. Carrillo, both of Revere, Cameryn A. Carrillo, Jason P. and Madison H. Carrillo, all of Winthrop. He was the dear brother to the late Leonard R. Abric. Louie was also the proud great-grandfather of two great- granddaughters; Olivia Finnegan and Aalya Carrillo. Many nieces and nephews also survive him.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the N.E. Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257.

For additional information, please visit; www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Audrey Fisher

Fought courageous and valiant battle with ALS

Audrey M. (Sullivan) Fisher of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 18, with her loving family by her side, after a most courageous and valiant battle with ALS. She was 57 years old.

Audrey was born and raised in East Boston. She was educated in Boston Public Schools and was a 1978 graduate of East Boston High School. Immediately after graduation, Audrey began to work at Broadway National Bank in Chelsea. On Nov. 15, 1981, she married the love of her life, Robert L. Fisher. The couple settled in East Boston just steps away from her childhood home before moving to Point Shirley in Winthrop.

In 1983, Audrey took a position with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the Department of Revenue. Audrey’s skill set and dedicated work ethic allowed her to rise quickly, and she soon became the assistant to the deputy commissioner of Tax Payers Service Division of the Department of Revenue.

In 1996 and then in 1998, Audrey was blessed with the birth of her sons, Bobby, Jr. and Zachary. She cherished her role as mother and embraced it with unconditional love. Her dedication was easily seen on the baseball fields, basketball courts, football fields, banquets, fundraisers and many more events for her children and in her community.

After her diagnosis with ALS, she maintained her strong will and spirit to continue to live. She continued to work every day until the disease became too debilitating. She was blessed to have her family, extended family, friends and colleagues around her for support and strength.

Audrey was an inspiration to many, not just ALS but to anyone who may be afflicted with any disease. Her unwavering strength was with her until she went home to God.

The beloved and devoted wife of 36 years to Robert L. Fisher, Sr., she was the loving and proud mother of Robert L. Fisher, Jr. and Zachary S. Fisher, all of Winthrop; cherished sister of Coleen Pino of Revere and her late husband, Martin “Marty” Pino, Glen M. Sullivan of Revere and the late Kevin P. Sullivan and Barry L. Sullivan; dedicated daughter of the late Rita A. (Mazzarella) Sullivan and Louis J. Sullivan; loving daughter-in-law of Edith Fisher of East Boston; dear sister-in-law of David A. Fisher of Revere, Kimberly L. Fisher of East Boston and Danny S. Smith and his wife, Patricia K. of Melrose. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, many loving and caring friends, cousins, colleagues and especially “Audrey’s Angels” and her very special friend, Fr. Richard Uftring of Winthrop.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, East Boston.

Interment was in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Compassionate Care ALS 744 W. Falmouth Highway Falmouth, MA 02540 or ALS Family Charitable Foundation 1 Throwbridge Road, Suite 325, Buzzards Bay, MA.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Mary DeGruttola

Grandmother of Mayor Brian Arrigo and former member of the Patriots Civic Club

Mary (Grasso) DeGruttola, who lived nearly her entire life on Dolphin Avenue in Revere, died on April 18 at the West Revere Health Center. She was 95 years old.

A former member of the Patriots Civic Club, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Mary (Celata) Grasso, the beloved wife of the late Domenic, devoted mother of Paula Arrigo and her late husband, John, loving grandmother of Kim Bellia and her husband, Anthony, Mayor Brian Arrigo and his wife, Daveen Balliro Arrigo and cherished great grandmother of Gianni Bellia, Domenic Bellia, Joseph John Arrigo, and John Joseph Arrigo.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Ann Marie Frazier

Longtime Revere resident

Ann Marie (Serino) Frazier, longtime Revere resident, died peacefully at home on April 19.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alex “Sonny” Frazier, devoted mother of Doreen May and her late husband, Richard of Winthrop and Maria Gobeil and her husband, Ron of Grafton, N.H.; cherished grandmother of Kelly Trainor and her husband, Jackie of Winthrop, and adoring great grandmother of Jaxon and Jadon; dear sister of the late Josephine, Joseph, Nancy, Tony, Larry, Marie, and Florence. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by thr Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feed the Children, P.O. Box 97067, Washington, D.C., 20090-7067. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Theresa ‘Chickie’ DeStefano

Of Peabody, formerly of Revere

Theresa M. “Chickie” (Curley) DeStefano, wife of William DeStefano of Peabody, died peacefully in the comforting presence of her family on Tuesday, April 17, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers following an extended illness. She was 55 years old

Born in Dorchester, the daughter of John P. Curley, Sr. of Revere and the late Rosemarie (Collucino) Curley, she grew up in Revere and graduated from Revere High School before attending college. Theresa worked at the Haven From Hunger in Peabody for many years before retiring due to illness.

She is survived by her husband, William DeStefano of Peabody; three daughters, Nicole DeStefano, Christina DeStefano, and Carlie DeStefano, all of Peabody; her father, John P. Curley, Sr. and his wife, Geri of Revere; a brother John Curley, Jr. and his wife, Lori of Peabody; four grandchildren: Adriana, Max, William and Damien; a cousin, Lisa Hill of Chelmsford and several friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, Peabody. Burial was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Memorial donations may be made to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 15 Mt. Carmel Road, Danvers, MA 01923. Please visit www.ccbfuneral.com for online obituary or to post condolences.

–

Ann Hose

Of Saugus, formerly of Revere

Anne (Quasarano) Hose of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 22.

The beloved wife of the late Alexander Hose, she was the devoted mother of Randall Guerra and his wife, Elsa of Boxford, Nancy Pizzotti and her husband, Michael of Wilmington and Bert Guerra and his wife, Mary of California; cherished grandmother of Joseph Guerra, Kirsten Ross and her husband, Chris, Kevin Pizzotti and his wife, Colleen, Michael Pizzotti and his fiancé, Andrea, John, Annie and Courtney Guerra and adoring sister of Josephine Morrissey of Chelsea, Netta Palermo and her husband, Paul of Saugus, Vincent Quasarano and his wife, Audrey of California and the late Pauline, Mary, Vita, Rose, Theresa, Leo, and Frank. She was the former wife of the late Albert Guerra and dear friend of Dana Chapman of Saugus and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday April 27 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Rose Marie Solimine

Longtime employee of Massachusetts Department of Revenue

Rose Marie (Sciacca) Solimine of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away surrounded by her loving immediate and extended family on April 22.

A longtime employee of the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, she was the devoted mother of Rose Lydon and her husband, John of Kingston and Priscilla Nickerson and her husband, Ray of Revere; beloved daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Bonfiglio) DiGiovanni, adoring god child of Laura and Louis Longo and the former wife of the late Raffaele Solimine.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday, April 27, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Leona Mirra

Lifelong Revere resident

Leona Mirra of Revere, passed away on April 13.

She was the cherished daughter of the late Eugene and Irene (Goldberg) Mirra, loving close companion of the late Lawrence Manugian, dear sister of Judith Blake of Revere, Robert Mirra of Lynn and Richard Malagodi of Saugus.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, April 26, at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody at 11 a.m.

For guest book and directions, visit www.vazzafuneral.com.