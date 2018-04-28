News Briefs

2018 boston marathon jimmy fund walk set for Sunday sept. 23

Registration is now open for the 2018 Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai, the nation’s most successful single-day fundraising walk. Scheduled for Sunday, September 23, funds raised from the Walk will support adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Register: www.JimmyFundWalk.org

The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk is the only event other than the Boston Marathon® sanctioned by the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) to use the official marathon name and historic 26.2 mile course. Participants can choose from four route options:

Marathon Walk (26.2 miles) from Hopkinton

Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles) from Wellesley

10K Walk (6.2 miles) from Newton

5K Walk (3.1 miles) from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Walkers are treated to refueling stations along the course as well as a celebration at the Copley Square finish line, complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

All walkers commit to raise a minimum of $325, except for walkers 12 years old and younger whose fundraising commitment is $125. There is also a Virtual Walker option for those unable to attend the event on Sept. 23, but who still want to support the cause.

To register for the 2018 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sept. 23, or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registration is easy and walkers can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off.

The Jimmy Fund (www.JimmyFund.org) solely supports Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world. It is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, as well as the official charity of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children’s Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thejimmyfund and on Twitter: @TheJimmyFund.

From achieving the first remissions in cancer with chemotherapy in 1948, to developing the very latest new therapies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. It is the only center ranked in the top four of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals for both adult and pediatric cancer care.

Dana-Farber sits at the center of a wide range of collaborative efforts to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center provides the latest in cancer care for adults; Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for children. The Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center unites the cancer research efforts of five Harvard academic medical centers and two graduate schools, while Dana-Farber Community Cancer Care provides high-quality cancer treatment in communities outside Boston’s Longwood Medical Area.

Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique 50/50 balance between cancer research and care, and much of the Institute’s work is dedicated to translating the results of its discovery into new treatments for patients locally, and around the world.

PRESENTATION ON SUFFOLK DOWN PLANNED

The president of HYM Investments, developers of Suffolk Downs, will give a presentation on the project on Monday, April 30, at 50 Walnut Ave., Hyman Towers, Revere Housing Authority. The presentation runs from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the community room. Refreshments will be served.

The Arbor Day Foundation names The City of Revere a Tree City USA

The City of Revere was named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment of effective urban forest management.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Revere achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2.00 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

To celebrate the City’s new recognition, there will be several tree planting events this spring. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., on April 27th, 2018, Arbor Day, the City of Revere’s Mrs. Daveen Arrigo will be assisting the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) in the planting of two Dogwood Trees on the American Legion Lawn. Other plantings will be held throughout the month of May. The DCR, will plant 60 trees at the Lincoln School, Park Avenue, Mountain Avenue and Oxford Park.

Trees are an asset to our City. Trees provide shade, retain water, provide wildlife habitat and improve the visual appeal of our streets and neighborhoods. Neighborhoods of Revere are part of the MA Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs ‘Greening the Gateway Cities Program’. Residents are eligible to have free trees planted by trained arborist in their neighborhood. Please call 617-626-1459 to see if your neighborhood qualify for free tree planting.

RHS baseball team to be on hand for Youth Opening Day

The Revere High baseball team is slated to attend the Revere Youth Baseball Opening Day to greet players this Saturday morning. Coach Michael Manning’s Patriots won two of their three games last week, defeating Everett, 11-3, and Somerville, 11-2. Full details of those victories will appear in next week’s newspaper.