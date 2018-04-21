Winthrop Ferry Service Resumes April 23

Summer has arrived and the town-owned Valkyrie ferry is ready for another season of enjoyment on the water. Commuters, in fact every rider, will be pleased with a new, lower one-way fares.

During commuter hours the price of a ticket will be $6 each way, plus there is free parking at the ferry terminal on Shirley Street. During general passenger tickets will be $8.50 each way; seniors will be $6.50 each way; students with ID are $6 each way; children 5-12 will be $3 and under 5 are free.

The ferry will provide service to Quincy, and a new stop at the Aquarium/Financial District and the Seaport District where the ferry docks at Fan Pier. There will be no drop off at Rowe’s Wharf due to the expense.

The ferry will be on its spring schedule until June 17. June 18 the ferry adds twilight cruises on Wednesday nights it will be to the Seaport and on Thursday nights the ride will be to Quincy. On Sundays there will be tours around the Boston Harbor Islands. On Saturday, June 23 there will be a special trip to Spectacle Island – riders will be left off at 11 a.m. and picked up at 3 p.m.

The ferry can also be rented for $200 an hour with a two hour minimum, Monday through Friday from 12-3 p.m. It includes a tour of the islands, perfect for company meetings and outings.

Tanji Cifuni, community development and project manager, for the town, said there are many people to thank for helping make the ferry launch another season.

“The council deserves thanks for their support,” she said, adding that the state MassDOT and MassDEP, which contributed $150,000 to the budget.

The ferry will also be promoted through Boston Harbor Now for the island rides. Marketing is also taking place with Discover Quincy through the Quincy Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re trying to capitalize on our location at Marina Bay,” Cifuni said.

There will also be marketing with the MassDOT via the MBTA, with posters on the Red line. New England Aquarium is pitching in with promotion through signage and schedules pointing to the Winthrop Ferry link.

Operation Manager Ernie Sardillo will manage the three-four captains, and 12 crew members.

To order tickets go to www.thewinthropferry.com