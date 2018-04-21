Sports 04-18-2018

RhS sports Roundup

RHS baseball team wins a wild one at Malden

The Revere High baseball team earned its second victory of the season with a come-from-behind, hold-onto-your-seat 8-7 triumph at Malden last Wednesday.

The contest started well for the Patriots, who scored three runs in the second inning and added another in the fifth for a 4-0 lead.

Kasey Cummings started the rally in the second frame with a base hit, though he had to leave the game when he twisted his hip getting back to first on a pick-off attempt.

Alejandro Arango took Kasey’s spot on the basepaths and soon found himself on third base after Matt Cravotta was hit by a pitch and Lucas Rincon walked.

A base hit by Cal Capozzi scored Arango, though Cravotta was thrown out at the plate amidst a collision with the catcher.

However, Jon Murphy drew a base on balls to reload the bases and Brandon Sarmanian drew another walk to force in Rincon. A wild pitch then brought in Capozzi.

Revere added a run in the top of the fifth after a leadoff walk by EJ Leone, who stole second and eventually scored on two wild pitches.

Patriot starting pitcher Frank Sims meanwhile, was cruising through the first four innings before he ran into trouble in the fifth. After surrendering a lead-off walk and a base hit, RHS head coach Michael Manning brought in EJ Leone.

EJ had a rough go of it, walking the first three batters he faced and then yielding a single that tied the game at 4-4 before recording his first out. Malden would go on to score three more runs before the inning ended to forge ahead, 7-4.

“I think we were a little shell-shocked after that inning,” said Manning. “Things had been going so perfectly and then it all turned. I told the guys I didn’t want a funeral in the dugout, or anyone feeling sorry for themselves. We still had a lot of game left to play.”

Revere answered the call in the top of the sixth. A lead-off, line-drive single to left by Cal Capozzi, followed by walks to Murphy and Sarmanian, loaded the bases.

One run was plated on an error by the Malden second baseman on a grounder by John Leone. With the bases still loaded, EJ Leone was hit by a pitch and Matt Cravotta drew a walk to bring the game back to level at 7-7.

John Leone eventually scored the go-ahead run on yet another wild pitch.

EJ Leone remained on the mound and rewarded Manning’s confidence in him with a fine effort over the final two innings. However, his coach’s faith did not come without a bit of heartache.

For the second time in three games, the Patriots’ opponent had the tying run at third base with less than two outs in the bottom of the last inning. A ground ball to Alejandro Arango left the runner at third with two outs.

The final out of the game occurred in over-the-top, dramatic fashion when the Malden runner on third tried to score on a passed ball. However, RHS catcher Rincon was able to recover and feed the throw to EJ Leone, who was covering the plate, to end the game.

“This team has heart!,” proclaimed Manning. “To respond the way they did after that big inning by Malden, I was very proud of them. In addition, to have responded to our poor defensive showing against Peabody (see below) by playing a clean game and making no errors shows tremendous resiliency on the kids’ part.”

Sims was overpowering at times in his stint on the mound, fanning eight Malden opponents of the 12 outs he recorded. Capozzi led the offense with two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI.

The Patriots did not fare as well two days earlier in their home opener against Peabody last Monday. Revere committed no less than five errors in the opening inning to spot Peabody a 7-0 lead.

RHS starter Dayven Diaz settled in after that, allowing only one run (a home run) during the next two innings, the only earned run allowed by Dayven in his three innings of work.

The visiting Tanners added to their bulge with two markers in the top of the fourth off reliever Shawn Goslin, but Shawn held Peabody scoreless over the last three frames, recording six strikeouts and only one earned run over his four innings pitched.

The Patriots scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth. Murphy started things off by reaching on a Peabody error. Sarmanian then singled and EJ Leone doubled both of them home.

After Cravotta was hit by a pitch, followed by an Alex Baez single to right, Revere scored another run on an error made by the third basemen on a grounder off the bat of Cal Capozzi.

Only two of Peabody’s runs were earned. EJ Leone led the RHS offense, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.

Manning and his crew were washed out of their game Monday with Somerville, but were set to try again yesterday (Tuesday). The Patriots travel to Saugus today (Wednesday) and will host Everett Friday. They play Marblehead Monday and Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

RHS softball team rolls past two foes

The Revere High softball put it all together at the plate, on the field, and in the pitcher’s circle to record a pair of runaway victories last week, 13-4 over Northeastern Conference rival Malden and 17-3 over non-league foe Belmont.

“Everybody was hitting and everybody was doing their job in the field and on the base paths,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello. “We played small ball at the top of our order with Eve Leskovitch and Alexis Iacoviello and the bats came alive throughout the lineup. We are a tough out from top to bottom.”

The Lady Patriots were playing without the services of one of their top hitters, senior captain Victoria Correia, who sprained her ankle in the season-opener the previous week. However, Ciccarello cited senior captain Alina Giuliano, junior leftfielder Danielle Dion, senior centerfielder Melana Polan, and four freshmen, Erica Anderson, Julianne Raffa, Adrianna Keefe, and Adreana Fusco, for stepping up to the plate — literally and figuratively — to fill the void left by Correia.

Junior Olivia McManus went the distance in both games to earn the victories. Olivia also helped her own cause with some big hits from her clean-up spot in the order.

“Olivia is our workhorse in the pitching department,” noted Ciccarello. “She’s the one we count on game-in and game-out.”

After the washout of Monday’s scheduled contest with Somerville, the Lady Patriots were set to try again yesterday (Tuesday). They will host Saugus today (Wednesday), travel to Everett Friday, and entertain Marblehead on Monday and Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

Vu shines for RHS girls track

Although the Revere High girls outdoor track & field team came up short by a score of 73-53 against Everett last week, a number of Lady Patriots turned in winning performances in their respective events.

Stephanie Vu won the 400 dash in a time of 69.4 seconds. “Stephanie had a great run in the 400, shaving almost three seconds off her time from the previous week,” said RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna. “We talked about goal-setting and were hoping to get her under 70 seconds at some point this season, but didn’t expect it to happen this soon.”

Other first place finishers for Revere included:

Chloe Giordano – 100M Hurdles – 19.2

Liza Gonzalez – Triple Jump – 27’6 1/2”

Olivia Novoselsky – 800M – 2:54.9

Erika Cheever – Mile – 6:23.9

Lady Patriots who added three points to the RHS score sheet with secnd place finishes were:

Luana Barbosa – High Jump – 4’4”

Luana Barbosa – Long Jump – 13’5”

Jessica Vo – Triple Jump – 27’4”

Salome Gezehagn – Shot-put – 22’3 3/4

Soleil Yuong – Discus – 56’8”

Leila Cesic – 2 Mile – 14:35

Third place finishers adding single points for the Revere cause were:

Chloe Giordano – Triple Jump – 27’4

Chloe Giordano – Long Jump – 12’8”

Megan Maguire – Shot-put – 20’1”

Megan Maguire – Discus – 51’2”

Jesse So – Javelin – 62’2”

Kathy Umanzor – 200M – 30.2

Leila Cesic – 800M – 3:07

Soleil Yuong – Mile – 6:59

Olivia Novoselsky – 14:44

Luana Barbosa – 100M Hurdles – 20.1

“It was a very competitive meet and we certainly had some events that could’ve gone either way, but to Everett’s credit, they stepped up,” said LaBruna. “Hannah Fitzpatrick has missed the first two meets because of a foot injury and we missed her dearly.”

LaBruna and his squad were scheduled to get back on the track tomorrow (Thursday) against Marblehead.

Boys tennis team drops 3-2 contest

The Revere High boys tennis team put up a good battle, but came out on the short end of a 3-2 decision to Malden last week.

Riaz Butt, playing at third singles, defeated his Malden counterpart in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1. The first doubles duo of Alejandro Muleta & Eric Meza also were victorious in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

David Phan played at first singles for the Patriots and Josue Martinez held down the second singles slot. The tandem of Siderong Men and Wellan Sok played at second doubles.

“We’re a young team and many of our varsity players this year were on the JV last year,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “However, many of them played over the summer and improved tremendously and they are continuing to work hard in practice to get better.”

Monday’s match with Somerville, which was a washout, tentatively has been rescheduled to tomorrow (Thursday). The Patriots will entertain Marblehead on Monday and Lynn Classical on Wednesday.

RHS SPORTS through the years

10 years ago

April 16, 2008

The Revere High softball team opened the season with a pair of victories, 15-6 over Everett and 7-4 over Somerville. Stacey Marino paced coach Joe Nichinello’s squad in the Everett win with a pair of doubles for five RBI. Freshman Ashley DeFraia had two hits and four RBI. In the Somerville contest, Paige Licata doubled home two runs and DeFraia delivered a bases-loaded single for two more. Lisa Polsonetti also came through with a two-run base hit.

Senior captain Matt Robichaud tossed a brilliant four-hitter, but a lack of offense by his teammates sent the RHS baseball team to a 2-0 loss to Lynn Classical.

20 years ago

April 22, 1998

Led by its number one player, Dan Locke, the RHS boys tennis team defeated Medford, 3-2.

30 years ago

April 20, 1988

Emilio Leone tossed a three-hitter to pace the RHS baseball team to an 8-1 victory over Brockton in the season-opener for coach Al Blasi’s squad.

EVERETT REVERE YOUTH HOCKEY has championship weekend

The Everett/Revere Bantam AA hockey team played in the playoffs this past weekend. The team squared off in the Regionals against Dedham. They won a hard fought battle 3-0 with Nick Summers, Gerry Visconti, and Thomas Sullivan scoring for the Bantams assisted by Ethan Long and Joe Uftring. The team advanced to the Semifinals against Brookline. They took home another win 5-2. Captain Brendan Currie scored a hat trick, while Thomas Sullivan and Nick Summers finished with a goal each. Gerry Visconti, Alexio Trichilo, Adam Higgenbottom, Arianna Orlandino and Nick Summers assisted in all five goals. The Bantams moved on to the Divisional Championship Game in a tough game against Medford. The Everett/ Revere Bantam team had won the last three games against the Medford Mustangs during the season but knew that this game was going to be a battle. And a battle it sure was! In front of a packed crowd, they took the win by a score of 3-2. “This had to be one of the most exciting games we have ever been part of, said all three coaches Gerry Gosselin, Gerry Visconti, and Mick Harris. The coaches added, “We would like to thank the parents and players from the other teams in the program and those that came out to support our team tonight. It was electrifying and bittersweet to win in overtime.”

The Everett/Revere Bantams moved on to what some may call the Stanley Cup game against the first-place team and winner of the South Division the Hudson Starhawks. The coaches were pleased with the outcome once again. “Our kids played hard and persevered in another 3-2 victory. I think we took the wind out of their sail when we drew first blood and scored the first goal, said the Coach Mick.” “This is such a great victory for the team as well as our program” said Head Coach Gerry Gosselin. “We are a small, inner-city program that does everything possible to get kids to play hockey for their youth program and to bring a championship to the program makes all the work that is invested all worthwhile”, said Coach and Treasurer Gerry Visconti. The coaches would also like to give a special thanks to the President of the League Joe Desantis. “Joe has been the face of this program for many years. One would say, it’s like his baby. He puts an endless amount of time and effort making sure our local kids have a place to play hockey,” added Visconti.