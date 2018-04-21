Obituaries 04-18-2018

Eric Diamond

Mechanical technician for Diamond Heat, North Andover

Eric D. Diamond of Concord, N.H., formerly of Revere, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 12. He was 42 years old.

Born in Stoneham, on July 5, 1975, the son of the late Edward and Josephine (Pirello) Diamond, he was raised in Revere, attended Revere High School and was a mechanical technician for Diamond Heat in North Andover.

He loved his family, had a warm heart, a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He was the best husband and father anyone could ask for. Eric was also an animal lover and had a special love for his dogs. Eric loved playing sports with his sons. He liked building car models and had an enormous collection of Legos. He also had a passion for collecting Walking Dead figures.

Family members include his loving wife of 13 years, Lori (Peabody) Diamond; his sons, Tyler, Kyle and Austin Diamond; brothers, Randy and Scott Diamond; sisters, Carla Carpinelli, Kim Grant and Meagan Diamond.

His funeral will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading, on Friday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. Calling hours will be Thursday, April 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in North Andover. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice. For additional information, visit: www.croswellfuneralhome.com.

–

Margaret Calderone

Of Revere, formerly of Somerville

Margaret A. (Fortunati) Calderone of Revere, formerly of Somerville, passed away on Saturday, April 14. She was 93 years old.

The beloved wife of the late Edward Calderone Sr., she was the loving mother of Linda Butland and her husband, Richard Butland Sr., Edward Calderone Jr. and his wife, Deborah and Robert Calderone and his wife, Susan Finegold; cherished grandmother of Richard Butland Jr., Crystal Liacos, Evan Butland, Dana Dias, Kate Rock, Edward Calderone III, and Sophia Calderone; great-grandmother of Caleb, Logan and Noelle and caring sister of the late Florence Puppo, Joseph and Frank Fortunati, Eleanor Pirello and Mary Ferreira. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Margaret’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. Revere at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, before leaving in procession to St. Mary of Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Red Cross. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

David Aloise

U.S. Government retiree and professional trumpet player of the Big Band Era

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, April 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for David J. Aloise who passed at the age of 84 after a lengthy and valiant struggle with lung cancer on Wednesday, April 11, at his Revere residence. His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, April 19, at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at noon immediately followed by interment with military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Boston’s North End and a 30-year resident of Revere, he attended Boston schools and was an alumnus of Northeastern University. He joined the military on May 15, 1953, and served through to March 17, 1955, with the 24th Infantry Division Band as a Corporal. For over 30 years, he had a career with the U.S. Federal Government in Boston.

However, David’s real vocation in life, was his gift as a professional trumpeter. He was active during the Boston Big Band Era and Jazz Music Scene from the late 1940’s thru the 1970s. He performed with the best bands and the finest of music artists.

He was the beloved son of the late Domenico and Theresa “Teresina” (Aiello) Aloisi. The youngest of five brothers, he was the devoted brother of Giusto A. “Gus” Aloisi of Revere and his late wife, Domenica C. “Maggie” Aloisi and the late Victor J. Aloisi of Revere, the late Domenic Aloisi of West Peabody and the late Alfred Aloisi of Reading. He is also lovingly survived by 11 cherished nieces and nephews, 23 grandnieces and nephews and 12 great-grandnieces and nephews.

He was the dear brother-in-law to Maria Aloisi of Lynnfield and the late Theresa Aloisi of Palm City, Fla. David was devoted to his family and loved carrying on the family traditions. In addition to his family, he also leaves his very good and faithful friends: Bobby, Jim and Tito, along with all of his cherished friends from “Seawatch Tower.”

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Dorothy Allen

Died the day after her 93rd birthday

Family and friends are invited to attend Memorial Visiting Hours on Friday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Dorothy E. (Flynn) Allen who passed on Thursday, March 29, at Wingate of Chestnut Hill, Brookline following a long confinement. Her Memorial Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 12:15 p.m.

“Dottie” died the day following her 93rd birthday.

Born and raised in Revere, she attended Revere Schools and was a 1943 graduate of Revere High School.

She cared deeply and lovingly for her family and her extended family.

She was the widow of Joseph L. Allen who died on January 13, 1989. She was the devoted mother to Dorothy E. Allen-Miller and her late husband, Hyman of New Jersey, Jo-Anne Jaynes and her late husband, John R. Jaynes Jr. of Revere, Jacqueline Monahan of Haverhill and the late, Joseph L. Allen, Jr. She was also the beloved daughter of the late William and Dorothy E. (Pearl) Flynn; dear sister to William Flynn of New Jersey, Helen Snodgrass of Rolla, Mo. and the late Michael Flynn and Agnes Burroughs. She is also lovingly survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Interment will be held privately at Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, West Peabody. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Elder Services, 10 Gove St., East Boston, MA 02128. For additional information, please visit ww.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Juan Carlos Aguilera

Verizon employee

Juan Carlos Aguilera of Revere died on April 9.

Juan, who worked in sales for Verizon, was the devoted father of Ashley Aguilera of Melrose, beloved son of Maria (Romero) Aguilera and the late Juan, dear brother of Felipe Aguilera of Chelsea and Juana Aguilera and Elvita Aguilera, both of Chile and loving uncle of Jade and Amber. He is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Cemetery. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Finklestein

Sept. 20, 1955 — April 10, 2018

Kathleen F. ‘Kathy’ Finklestein passed away on April 10 in the peaceful surroundings of her home and in the presence of her loving and caring family. Kathy, who had been surviving cancer for the past four years, experienced a sudden and overwhelming advance of the disease. She was 62 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the daughter of Chester P. and Carole M. (Lombardozzi) Pawlak, she was raised in Chelsea growing up in the family home on Broadway with her parents, her younger sister, Christine, her loving grandparents, Frederick and Stella K. (Uminski) Lombardozzi and her uncle, “big brother,” Richard Lombardozzi.

She resided in Chelsea for most of her life. Kathy attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School, Shurtleff Jr. High School and graduated from Chelsea High School, Class of 1973. She continued her education at Fisher Jr. College attaining her associate’s degree in business administration.

In 1979 she married Neal J. Finklestein and the couple shared the past 39 years with love and devotion. During the 1980s she established Chelsea Secretarial Services providing professional and support services to large corporations and countless small businesses. She was a founding member and active contributor to the New England Business Services Association. A longtime member of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, she served as a board member, a past vice-president and member of the executive committee for many years. Kathy served as chair of the Chamber’s “Brighter Holidays Committee” for many years assisting with downtown Christmas decorations, breakfast and photos with Santa.

She assisted her father, Chet in operating the Chelsea Square Bowling Alleys, later she and her husband Neal fully managed the alleys for many years. She organized and directed countless candlepin bowling leagues in Chelsea and Malden. She was a member of the Women’s Professional Candlepin Bowling Association and participated in numerous state championships. Kathy also appeared with her sister, Chris on TV’s Channel 5 Saturday doubles bowling program.

Kathy moved to Revere 20 years ago. She was a faithful communicant and parishioner at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Revere. There she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was active in various areas of parish life, assisting with the Church Crochet Club, organizing healing services and other spiritual events.

In her lifetime Kathy was a family caregiver, she supported many organizations, charities, organizing family and civic gatherings and celebrations, but she always preferred to be behind the scenes, never wanting the spotlight for herself but always there lifting and supporting others. She lived and defined the words “Wind beneath my wings.”

She was the beloved wife of 39 years to Neal J. Finklestein of Revere; loving daughter of the late Chester P. and Carol M. (Lombardozzi) Pawlak, dear sister of Christine Pawlak of Chelsea and dear sister-in-law of Paula Finklestein of Middleton, Andrea and Chuck Hill of Florida and Susan and Salim Elouche of Salem; loving niece of Frederick “Rocco” Lombardozzi and his wife, Veronica “Ronnie” of Chelmsford and the late Richard Lombardozzi, who is survived by his wife, Irene Lombardozzi of Chelsea. She is also survived by her great aunt, Laura Kwiatkowski, great uncle, Alfred Uminski, two nephews, one niece and many dear and loving cousins and numerous extended family members.

Funeral arrangements were by the Anthony Memorial – Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Windows of Hope at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. C/O BIDMC 330 Brookline Ave, 9th floor, Boston MA, 02215

or Gifford Cat Shelter, 30 Undine Road, Brighton, MA 02135