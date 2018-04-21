News Briefs

Beachmont Improvement Committee Events

Saturday, April 21, 9:30 a.m. the Beachmont Improvement Committee Clean Street Sweep Fleet will roll out to clean the square and the sidewalk area along Bennington. This year we will meet regularly at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings and plan on working about one hour (some hearty souls may work a little longer; some may just cheer us on). Cleaning equipment (grabbers, gloves, rakes, brooms, shovels, bags, etc.) will be provided. Meet in front of Torretta’s Bakery.

Also, on Tuesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. local non-profit organizations will be meeting at the Eliot House (1 Eliot Circle) with the DCR to discuss Revere parks and beaches and synchronize other improvement efforts.

Revere Municipal Meetings

The following is the schedule of upcoming municipal meetings.

April 23

Ways and Means Subcommittee – 4 p.m. – council chambers

Appointments Subcommittee – 5:30 p.m. – council chambers

City Council Meeting – 6 p.m. – council chambers

April 24

Site Plan Review Committee – 10 a.m. – council chambers

April 27

Arbor Day Celebration – 249 Broadway – American Legion

Annual Flea Market at the Satter House

The Jack Satter House Tenants Association will be having their Annual Flea Market Event on Sunday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their Dining Room at 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere. Don’t miss out. Mark your calendar and join the many who will attend to select from many items such as jewelry, handbags, antiques, household items, portraits, etc. and, in addition, they will have, for your enjoyment…homemade pastries and refreshments.

Free Parents Forum Workshop April 28

Parents and interested community leaders are invited to a free Parents Forum workshop on Saturday, April 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Winthrop Public Library, 2 Metcalf Square, Winthrop. The workshop, with a light lunch provided, is presented with support from DeMoulas Market Basket and Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation. Co-sponsors are Speaker Robert A. DeLeo, Those Who Can for Those In Need, Winthrop Family Network, Winthrop Police Department and Winthrop School Department.

Winthrop resident Therese Ockenden, who has taken the lead in organizing Parents Forum in the community, explains that this positive and preventive program “can help all families by giving parents a chance to reflect on the values they want to transmit to their children.” Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan, Cambridge resident and co-leader for the April 28 workshop, appreciates the enthusiasm that local residents have given the program, saying, “It is truly is the realization of a long-held dream to see individuals and local agencies come together to support parents with our simple peer support model.”

Space is limited and registration is required for the April 28 workshop. Contact: therese@parentsforum.org or call 617-864-3802.