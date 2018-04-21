Elevators Working Again at Water’s Edge

Three elevators servicing the Water’s Edge Apartments at 364, 370, 388 Ocean Ave. are now working as of April 12.

“There is one elevator working in each building,” said attorney Marc Chapdelaine, an attorney for the tenants.

In recent weeks, tenants in three high-rise buildings known as the Water’s Edge at 364, 370 and 388 Ocean Ave. had been without a functioning elevator and the issue ended up in housing court.

During that time tenants had only one means of egress, the stairs. This presented a problem to those with mobility issues. At one point the Revere Fire Department had to carry a man down the stairs.

The issue was in Housing Court with Judge Jeffrey Winick as the city tried to take receivership in the property.

The property has been managed for the last 28 years by Evelyn “Kiki” Carabetta, daughter of Joseph Carabetta, who built the apartments and condominiums in 1982. There are 300 units total, 100 in each building.

Chapdelaine said the tenants have some concerns about safety in the building and they are working to resolve this. The management did offer food and hotel vouchers for tenants who were displaced by the elevators not working.

In August of 2017 the city of Revere issued a report with 175 alleged code violations. The property was fine $500 per day for 38 violations totaling $19,000. A municipal hearing was held reducing the fine to $100 for a total of $3,800 and Water’s Edge paid the fine. Water’s Edge has plans to hire Otis to modernize and perform maintenance on the elevators.

There was no comment from Water’s Edge represented by Brown Rudnick LLP.