BIC Rolls Out their Clean Street Sweep Fleet

A crew of ambitious volunteers from the Beachmont Improvement Committee’s CSSF {Clean Street Sweep Fleet) met at Kimmerle Park to battle the recurring litter that blows into the neighborhood! The fleet will continue to roll out their carts on various days throughout each month (usually on Tuesdays and Saturdays) until the snow returns next winter.

You can check on Beachmontic.com to find the time and meet-up locations! We have all the clean-up equipment you’ll need; just bring your muscles and enthusiasm. Students can earn community service credit. If you want to participate but don’t have the time, we happily accept donations of trash bags, water, seeds, and/or flowers.

The BIC treats every day as Earth Day. . . they hope you do the same.