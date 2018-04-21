Beachmont Woman is Growing Juice Company

There is a richness in being able to bring something with you from where you grew up and turn it into a product and business that can also give back.

Beachmont’s Magbe Savane has done just that, bringing beverage recipes from West Africa that have been handed down for generations, and giving back through a foundation she founded.

Savane came to the United States at the age of 19 in 2003. She had set her sights on studying pre-med and was studying at Colby-Sawyer College. After she graduated she took a year off to start a family before delving into medical school.

“I came here for opportunity,” Savane said, adding that it was while trying to find something refreshing and unique that she came up with the idea for Makomas – juices, teas and powdered items such as Baobab and hibiscus.

Unlike many juices today, Makomas products are organic, have no added sugars and few basic ingredients, many of them unique to Africa.

Now her products can be found at specialty stores and select Whole Foods markets.

“Baobab Powder is made from the fruit of the Baobab Tree. Baobab is a super fruit naturally endowed with healthful antioxidants, ﬁber, potassium, calcium and vitamin C,” she explained.

Beverage flavors range in flavors such as Baobab Guava, Baobab Acai. Ginger Tumeric Honey, Ginger Pineapple, Hibiscus Original, Moringa Original, Moringa Pomegranate and more.

“I couldn’t wait to share with my adopted country, this specialty from Cote d’Ivoire, my birth country,” Savane said. “I love making the beverages I fondly remember from my childhood in West Africa.”

Savane’s family had a beverage company and for years she and her sister helped out.

“I decided to use the family recipes,” she said.

Savane brought her family into her business by combining their names to make the company name.

“Makomas may sound like an African name, but it is actually an acronym formed by combining my name, Magbè, with that of my husband, Kolo, our oldest son, Malick, ending with the initial letter of my family name, Savané,” she explained. “We use very unique ingredients and that bring through the beauty of Africa.”

Giving back to her hometown was also important. Savane has set up a foundation two years ago to work with over 350 women. The foundation workers grow and process some of the imported ingredients.

“So everything basically started from scratch. I had no business background. This was new to me but I was persistent,” Savane said.

Find out more about the company at www.Makomas.com or on Facebook and Instagram.