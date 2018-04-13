‘The Sound of Music’ Coming to Boston

The Boch Center and The Madison Square Garden Company announced that a brand new production of “The Sound of Music” will take the Boch Center Wang Theatre stage for a limited two week engagement from May 1-13.

“The Sound of Music” features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award–winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

“The Sound of Music” enjoyed extraordinary success as a live television production when “The Sound of Music Live!” aired on NBC in December, 2013 and was seen by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

In the words of Ted Chapin, president of Rodgers & Hammerstein, “I waited for a moment when we could rediscover “The Sound of Music” as it was originally created. Because of the enormous success of the film, few were aware that it started life as a hit Broadway show—and a very big hit at that! The artists behind this production embraced what the authors wrote, looked at it all through modern eyes and, in so doing, found depth and resonance that has been recognized by critics and audiences across the country. It’s like visiting an old friend, but finding yourself surprised as well. It’s also a reminder of why this show is such an evergreen.”

The creative team for this new production includes direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour’s original direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (‘Hairspray’, ‘The Full Monty’, ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’, ‘The Coast of Utopia’). Original choreography by Danny Mefford (‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘Fun Home,’ ‘The Bridges of Madison County,’ ‘Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson’) has been recreated by Jonathan Warren, with music supervision by Andy Einhorn (‘Hello, Dolly!,’ ‘Bullets Over Broadway,’ ‘Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,’ ‘The Light in the Piazza’). The design and production team is comprised of Tony Award nominee Douglas W. Schmidt, set design (‘The Front Page,’ ’42nd Street,’ ‘Into the Woods’); Tony Award® winner Jane Greenwood, costume design (‘The Little Foxes,’ 2014 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, lighting design (‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night,’ ‘An American in Paris,’ ‘Once,’ ‘Aida,’ ‘The Coast of Utopia,’ ‘The Glass Menagerie’) and Shannon Slaton, sound design (‘Present Laughter,’ ‘The Humans’). Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Tickets for The Sound of Music go on sale to the general public and are available at the Boch Center Box Office, Bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787), and via Ticketmaster. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets now by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.