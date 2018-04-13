Revere Woman Hit and Killed on Parkway

A 44-year-old Revere woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night around 8:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the police and fire station on Revere Beach Parkway (Route 145). The driver left the scene of the accident, according to David Procopio, spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

The victim has been identified as Mary Ann Fiandaca.

The driver of the car was a 79-year-old man who initially fled the scene. Troopers have made contact with him, and the investigation is ongoing.

Initial reports from the Massachusetts State Police stated the woman had died at the scene. She was resuscitated, but did later die at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

The vehicle was identified as a dark-colored sports utility vehicle.

Anyone who has any information about this accident, is urged to call 911 or State Police-Revere at 781-284-0038.

The investigation is being conducted by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from State Police Crime Scene Services, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, and State Police detectives.