Revere High Funding Plan Submitted to State Again

Revere Public Schools and the City are hoping that the third time’s a charm when it comes to the state School Building Authority (MSBA) accepting the new Revere High School (RHS) proposal into its funding pipeline.

For two straight years, to the shock of many, Revere has been turned down by the MSBA to get funding for the project that would replace the current 40-plus year old school – which the MSBA ordered Revere to fully replace.

Supt. Dianne Kelly said she submitted the the project notice form again on April 3, with the deadline for projects being April 6.

“It’s the third year in a row we’ve applied,” she said. “We’re hoping the third time’s a charm.”

She said the packet submitted is basically the same, although numbers had to be updated and classroom conditions described in fresh terms.

The submission will be analyzed now for the good part of the rest of the year, with an announcement of accepted projects coming in mid-December.

“Until then, it’s just a waiting game,” she said.

The School Committee approved the submission at its March 20 meeting, and the City Council gave the same approval on March 26.