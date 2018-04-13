The hiring of VHB Engineering to begin a three-month study on the feasibility of the Red Line/Blue Line Connector certainly comes as good news to residents who depend on public transportation to commute to their jobs and homes on a daily basis.

While the price tag for this connector is steep, the advantages to many residents are enormous.

As Boston’s ever-increasing high rents continue to impact our community and surrounding communities, forcing some of the lowest paid in the workforce to move to more affordable housing units outside of Boston, it is only fair that these newly displaced workers be given an efficient public transportation system. This connector is an important step in the right direction.

However, there are now other reasons for completing the connector. The potential development of Suffolk Downs and additional developments in other communities on the North Shore require an efficient public transportation system that is ever more-desperately needed to stop the ever-increasing gridlock that faces commuters into Boston on a daily basis

Just recently, Mayor Martin Walsh authorized parking fines to be increased to pay for the cost of the infrastructure necessary for other alternative means of transportation such as bicycles. These parking fees and the reduced road traffic flow to make way for bike lanes could add to the traffic gridlock. Some point to the gridlock now occurring on Storrow Drive West after Beacon Street was reduced from three lanes to two lanes to accommodate better bicycle lanes.

The results of this three-month survey by VHB Engineering are eagerly awaited. The MBTA officials who have authorized the $50,000 to fund this study should be congratulated.

The promise made more than 30 years ago to connect the Red and Blue lines needs to be kept by our elected officials.

Let’s hope the results are not put on a bookshelf to gather dust.