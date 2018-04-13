News Briefs

Free Parents Forum Workshop April 28

Parents and interested community leaders are invited to a free Parents Forum workshop on Saturday, April 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Winthrop Public Library, 2 Metcalf Square, Winthrop. The workshop, with a light lunch provided, is presented with support from DeMoulas Market Basket and Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation. Co-sponsors are Speaker Robert A. DeLeo, Those Who Can for Those In Need, Winthrop Family Network, Winthrop Police Department and Winthrop School Department.

Winthrop resident Therese Ockenden, who has taken the lead in organizing Parents Forum in the community, explains that this positive and preventive program “can help all families by giving parents a chance to reflect on the values they want to transmit to their children.” Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan, Cambridge resident and co-leader for the April 28 workshop, appreciates the enthusiasm that local residents have given the program, saying, “It is truly is the realization of a long-held dream to see individuals and local agencies come together to support parents with our simple peer support model.”

Space is limited and registration is required for the April 28 workshop. Contact: therese@parentsforum.org or call 617-864-3802.

HELP SHAPE THE FUTURE OF OPEN SPACE IN REVERE

Do you live in Revere? Are you interested in helping to shape the future of open space and recreation in your community?

Join the City of Revere and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) for an Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP) Community Forum on Tuesday, April 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Revere City Hall, 281 Broadway.

Through open house activities, participants will be able to share their ideas and priorities about parks, recreational facilities, playgrounds, natural areas, and more as the City updates its OSRP for 2018 to 2025.

At this event, which caps off almost a year of work between the City of Revere and MAPC, attendees will have the opportunity to view the results of the online Community Survey, taken by over 400 Revere residents, and comment on the plan’s recommendations. The “Vision Tree,” a community-engaged public art project, will be unveiled at the event and attendees can add their own leaf designs to the tree.

Light refreshments will be served, and all ages are welcome to attend.

Funding for the Revere Open Space and Recreation Plan is provided by the Gateway City Parks Program through the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (MA EOEEA). Additional funding from MAPC’s District Local Technical Assistance (DLTA) Program and the Barr Foundation enabled this OSRP to include supplemental Arts and Culture and Public Health elements.

For more information about the Revere Open Space and Recreation Plan Community Forum, contact: Elle Baker, Neighborhood Organizer, at ebaker@revere.org.

For ADA accommodations or language translation, please contact: Emma Schnur, Project Manager and MAPC Regional Land Use Planner, at 617-933-0758 oreschnur@mapc.org.

Annual Flea Market at the Satter House

The Jack Satter House Tenants Association will be having their Annual Flea Market Event on Sunday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their Dining Room at 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere. Don’t miss out. Mark your calendar and join the many who will attend to select from many items such as jewelry, handbags, antiques, household items, portraits, etc. and, in addition, they will have, for your enjoyment…homemade pastries and refreshments.”

April School Vacation Week Program Schedule with the DCR

The following programs are being offered by Matthew Nash, Visitor Services Supervisor, North Region Coastal District 781-485-2804 ext. 105

For program cancellations phone 978-937-2094 ext. 121, one hour before start time. Inclement weather cancels.

Revere Beach

Reservation

Spring Beach Safari

Thursday, April 19,

9-10 a.m.

id you know that razor clams can rapidly burrow deeper into the sand when disturbed by predators? Join us to learn about the fascinating lives of animals of the seashore and to discover the new treasures of animal shells that have washed up on the beach. Meet at: One Eliot Circle, Revere MA (The tan DCR building at the corner of Dolphin Avenue). Accessible by Public Transportation: MBTA Blue line Revere Beach Station, turn right on Revere Beach Boulevard and walk to Eliot Circle, Revere, MA; Visit www.MBTA.com.

Nahant Beach

Reservation

Spring Beach Safari

Friday, April 20

9 a.m. -10 a.m.

Did you know that the moon snail uses its radula (a tongue-like rasping organ) to bore a small hole in a clam shell and then sucks out the flesh of its victim? Join us to learn about the fascinating lives of animals of the seashore and to discover the new treasures of animal shells that have washed up on the beach. Meet at: The James J. Ward Bath House ocean side near the outdoor showers located on the Don John Aliferis Memorial Rotary aka Lynnway Rotary, Lynn. For a map with parking locations and information about parking fees visit www.mass.gov/dcr. Please note that the entrance to the parking lot along Nahant Beach is at the South end of the beach.

Belle Isle Marsh

Reservation

An Oasis for Birds

Saturday, April 21

8 a.m.-9 a.m.

Discover the abundant birdlife at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, a restored wildlife sanctuary. We will walk while birding for a distance of a mile on easy level terrain. Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be provided but please bring these items if you have them. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh. Meet at: Main Parking lot near the bulletin board, located on Bennington Street, East Boston between address 1236 Bennington St., East Boston, and 173 Bennington St., Revere. Parking is on a paved lot and is free of charge. Accessible by public transportation: MBTA Blue line, Beachmont Station. Exit station, turn right, at intersection, cross State Road/Bennington Street, travel right along Bennington Street to park entrance on the left. Visit www.MBTA.com for bus and train information.

Winthrop Beach

Avian Delights

April 21

3 -4 p.m. (Afternoon)

Observe water birds and learn about their adaptations for survival as we walk on the beach sand for a distance of up to one mile. Terrain can be uneven. Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be provided but please bring these items if you have them. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh. Meet at: Winthrop Beach on Winthrop Shore Drive across from Sturgis Street and 62 Winthrop Shore Drive, Winthrop, MA. On street parking is available free of charge. Accessible by Public Transportation: Paul Revere Transportation bus 712 or 713 Point Shirley-Orient Heights, arrive at the Winthrop Beach stop then walk down Sturgis Street, Winthrop MA (If traveling from outside Winthrop, board the bus at the MBTA Orient Heights station on the blue line). Visitwww.MBTA.com for bus and train information (schedule, route and fees).

children’s author and magician at the East Boston Library

On April 17 former East Boston resident Jed Doherty, known throughout the US and Puerto Rico as the magician Jedlie, will return to the East Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library to present a free magic show. The show will begin at 2 PM and is open to the public. Admission is free.

Jedlie has entertained over a million children and parents at performances at thousands of schools, churches, libraries and special events. Jedlie is best known for using his comedy and amazing illusions to inspire kids to be caring, kind and respectful.

Jedlie has also become an award winning children’s author. His debut book, The Great Maritini, was named one of the “Top Seven Books To Teach Kids Kindness” by ChildrensPublishing.com The Great Maritini has also earned the respected Story Monsters Approval by Story Monsters Magazine.

Jedlie will be using his April 17 show at the east Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library to introduce his new book REAL Magic. This is the first in a series of books that tell of the many amazing experiences Jedlie has had on stage. The book reminds kids that when we help someone feel loved we help them do amazing, magical things.