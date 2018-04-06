Sports 04-04-2018

RhS sports Roundup

RHS softball opener now set for Monday

The weather forecasters have been fond of saying that March has become the new February. But it also would seem that April has become the new January.

With the playing fields soggy, the temperatures below freezing, and the precipitation of the snowflake variety, the spring sports season has yet to get underway in full swing, with most of the athletic teams relegated to indoor training.

The situation has been such that the MIAA has extended the end of the season by a week, from May 29 to June 4, for purposes of allowing schools to complete their full schedules.

The Revere High softball team engaged in its only outdoor session of the spring with a tri-scrimmage of sorts with Melrose and Woburn on the high school turf field last week.

“We had a lot of question marks at the start of the season,” said veteran RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello, “so the lack of outdoor play has hindered us from choosing our roster.”

The only sure things for the Lady Patriots are four key returnees from last year: Senior Victoria Correia at third base, senior Alina Giuliano at first base, sophomore Eve Lescovitch at shortstop, and junior pitcher Olivia McManus.

The Lady Patriots’ 2018 campaign, which had been slated to get underway today (Wednesday) has been pushed back to Monday at Peabody — weather and field conditions permitting. Ciccarello and his crew are slated to host Malden next Wednesday.

Revere will compete once again in the Northeastern Conference. Although the

NEC has been divided into North and South Divisions, every team will play all 15 NEC foes once, with the cross-division games counting in the standings for each division.