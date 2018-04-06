Revere Through the Years

10 years ago

April 2, 2008

A fire at Lee’s Trailer Park the week has raised eyebrows in the city and added another chapter to the drama involving the Parkway park that has unfolded over the past few years. The fire occurred at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning and burned-out the trailer of Marc Goodman, who has been a tenant activist, while Goodman was out of town.

Revere High School has partnered with a private, non-profit company, Mass. Math and Science Initiative, with the goal of doubling the number of RHS students who will take and pass Advanced Placement classes.

Renowned performer Tony Orlando and Revere resident Pat Benti, a longtime friend of Orlando’s, will dedicate a portion of the proceeds of their upcoming show in Lowell to benefit the funddrive for the family of Revere police officer Peter Papasadora, who died suddenly in January, leaving a wife and two children.

An unarmed robbery by a man who had phoned-in a takeout order and then grabbed three bundles of money totaling about $1,000 from the cash register occurred at Uncle Pete’s Rib House on Squire Road Wednesday evening.

A woman was dragged for about 50 feet by a purse-snatcher on Mountain Avenue. at 11 p.m. Sunday evening before she finally relinquished the purse.

Nim’s Island, Leatherheads, and My Blueberry Nights are playing at the Revere Showcase Cinemas.

20 years ago

April 8, 1998

The entire city is in mourning in the aftermath of a two-alarm fire this morning that tragically claimed the lives of two young children, ages 3 and 5, in their bedroom on the second floor of their home on Morris Street.

The library in the Revere Housing Authority’s Carl Hyman Towers has been named in honor of Max Masow.

City of Angels, Mercury Rising, and The Players Club are showing at the Revere Showcase Cinemas.

30 years ago

April 6, 1988

A heated argument outside Foley’s Cafe on Shirley Avenue early Saturday morning resulted in the shooting death of 21-year-old John Maragni. Maragni reportedly had tried to break up an argument between the shooting suspect, Lawrence Hearn, formerly of Sumner St., and several women.

Revere police officers were summoned to the City Council Chambers to restore order at a meeting when councillors who had proposed a city gun-control ordinance were verbally accosted by citizens opposed to the measure.

The annual lottery to choose senior citizens for the senior citizen park maintenance jobs program will be held Saturday morning.

Full Metal Jacket, Three Men and a Baby, and Moon Struck are showing at the Revere Showcase Cinemas.

40 years ago

April 5, 1978

Mayor George V. Colella said this week that he will seek to remove Richard Hayes from the city’s Licensing Commission after the duo engaged in a heated argument over the issue of licensing strip clubs at the commission’s meeting Thursday evening.

The city must borrow $624,924 to pay for the 12 percent pay raises for police and firefighters that were awarded last year by a state arbitrator.

The city is continuing to clean up in the aftermath of the Great Blizzard in February, with the DPW now focusing on the Pt. of Pines section of the city for the removal of home furnishings and other debris. Thus far, some 1,500 tons of debris have been brought to the RESCO regional incinerator in Saugus by the city.

50 years ago

April 4, 1968

Officials from Revere and eight other communities will meet wth MDC Commissioner Howard Whitmore to urge him to have the MDC build a trash incinerator for their communities.

State Sen. Harry Della Russo and State Rep. Joseph J.C. DiCarlo, who has announced he will be running against Della Russo in September’s Democratic primary, testified at a hearing in Boston to register their opposition to Massport’s plans for the expansion of Logan Airport.

Anthony Quinn and George Maharis star in The Happening at the Revere Drive In Theatre.

60 years ago

April 3, 1958

Scores of families were ordered to evacuate their homes in the Point of Pines section Wednesday when gale force winds and a high tide caused the streets to be inundated with sea water.

A crowd of 5000 persons jammed the annual Revere High Science Fair, sponsored by the Revere Journal, over the weekend. Steven Deitch won the Gold Medal and a $75 U.S. Savings Bond for constructing an optical. Mary Ann DeMarco won the Silver Medal and a $50 bond for her model that showed the cross-section of the human eye.

Dr. Sidney Sokolove, who was the first chairman of the Board of Directors of the Revere Jewish Community Center, was honored with the presentation of a laminated scroll at the gift anniversary banquet of the JCC held Sunday evening in the Richard Fox Memorial Gymnasium.

Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, and Anna Magnani star in Ulysses at the Revere Drive In. Quinn and Magnani also star in Wild Is the Wind at the Revere Theatre.

70 years ago

April 1, 1948

Chelsea District Court Judge John W. MacLeod advised the police to use their billy-clubs to curb the gangs of what MacLeod referred to as “wolf packs” after he learned of the attack upon Acting Police Chief C. William Gillis and two other officers outside a Squire Rd. bar room by a group of intoxicated young men from Melrose.

A precedent was established by the Prince-Strauss Post Jewish War Veterans when the recent membership drive included a girl Marine veteran, Edith Sable, who is the first female member in the Post’s history.