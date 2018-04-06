Police Briefs 04-04-2018

SAUGUS INVESTIGATION LEADS TO 2 KILOS OF COKE IN REVERE

A Revere man was held on high bail after an investigation into credit card fraud led to the discovery more than 2,000 grams of cocaine, a handgun, and items used to counterfeit credit cards.

Jammy Alphonse, 24, of Revere was arraigned March 29 in Chelsea District Court on charges of trafficking in more than 200 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, receiving stolen property over $250, identity fraud, possession of a counterfeit credit card press, and possession of a blank credit card. At the request of prosecutors, Judge Jean Curran imposed bail of $500,000 and revoked Alphonse’s bail on an open Taunton District Court case charging larceny, identity fraud, and credit card fraud offense.

Saugus Police detectives conducted a three-month investigation into credit card fraud and larceny offenses, during which detectives obtained a warrant to search Alphonse’s Revere Beach Boulevard apartment and a warrant for Alphonse’s arrest.

Detectives from Saugus and Revere Police entered the apartment at approximately 6:35 a.m. March 29 in order to execute the warrants. Inside the apartment, they observed furniture that had been reported stolen from a Saugus retailer as the result of a fraudulent credit card transaction. Those items included a leather sectional sofa, cocktail table, end tables, upholstered vanity bench, king size bed, dresser, and nightstand.

The search also recovered approximately 2,023 grams of cocaine, digital scales, cash totaling $77,640, a .38 caliber revolver, five rounds of ammunition, a credit card embossing machine, magnetic strip reader and encoder, and keys to a BMW and an Audi. Police also located documents in Alphonse’s bedroom bearing different names, including a Louisiana driver’s license displaying Alphonse’s image but a name that was not his own.

Alphonse, who was in the apartment with two other men, was placed under arrest. One of those men, John Lubin, 24, initially provided a false name to police and was found to be in possession of a Texas driver’s license in the name of another person. He was arrested for identity fraud and on default warrants out of Boston Municipal Court in pending cases charging larceny and credit card fraud. The other man was released.

DETECTIVES NAB ROBBER

Revere Police and Winthrop Police combined to nab an alleged house breaker from Malden who had broken into a Revere and Winthrop home.

The home at 780 Winthrop Ave. had been broken into on March 6, and Revere Police were investigating surveillance video with the help of Winthrop Police. As they reviewed it, Winthrop Police noticed some similarities with the Revere incident and a Winthrop one that happened on the same night.

After an ongoing investigation, both departments were able to secure a search warrant for a Malden home, where they found items from the break in Winthrop and Revere.

“It was a great investigation by the detectives,” said Lt. Amy O’Hara.

Rashid Sparks, 25, of Malden, was charged with breaking and entering in the day for a felony, larceny over $250 and malicious destruction of property over $250.

‘TRUMP’ VANDAL ARRESTED

A Conant Street woman with a long police history was arrested on Weds., March 28, after breaking into a porch and writing ‘Trump’ on a Cushman Avenue window.

Further investigation found she had written ‘Trump’ on several other places in the area, including light poles, a garage door and two homes.

Around 5 p.m., police were called to a home on Cushman Avenue for a woman that broke into a screened porch and was trying to get into a window. The homeowner scared her off and the woman, dressed in red, fled the area.

Police located her and were well-acquainted with her from previous incidents. She was discovered to have a marker on her and surveillance video showed that she had written ‘Trump’ in several locations around the area.

Susan Hayes, 49, of 48 Conant St., was charged with breaking and entering in the day to commit a misdemeanor, possession of burglarious tools and five counts of malicious destruction of property $250 or less.

SLAMMED INTO A SIGN

A North Shore Road man has been charged with driving under the influence of liquor and drugs after slamming into a ‘No Parking sign on Saturday night.

Police responded to the 500th block of Revere Street around 4:42 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man that crossed the middle line several times and crashed into a sign.

Police responded and found the man had hit the sign and was intoxicated.

They also found an open container of marijuana in the vehicle.

Leslie Emmanuele, 40, of 1090 North Shore Rd., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), operating under the influence of drugs, reckless operation, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, having an open container of marijuana in a vehicle and wanton destruction of property under $250.

SCOOTER BANDIT

A Keayne Street man was arrested after leading police on a chase through West Revere while operating an illegal scooter.

Around 1:18 p.m. on March 28, police saw the man operating an unregistered scooter on Derby Road without a helmet. They activated their lights to stop him, and he hit the gas – running stop signs and traveling very fast.

Eventually, he pulled up to his Keayne Street home and got off the scooter, where he was arrested.

Marcos Esmurria, 18, of 25 Keayne St., was charged with operating a moped without a license, failing to stop for police, unregistered vehicle, operating recklessly to endanger, and seven counts of a moped violation.

COLLECTED UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS ILLEGALLY

A Revere man recently pleaded guilty and has been sentenced in connection with collecting unemployment benefits or receiving disability benefits while continuing to work, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

The conviction is the result of investigations referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development’s Department of Unemployment Assistance (EOLWD\DUA) and the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB).

Robert Kelley, 52 of Revere, pleaded guilty in Chelsea District Court to the charges of Larceny over $250 and Presenting a False Insurance Claim (one count each).

After the plea was entered, Judge William Fitzpatrick sentenced Kelley to pay restitution for the amount of $53,670, which Kelley paid in full. Kelley was also sentenced to one year of probation.

Authorities found that between June 2009 and April 2013, Kelley received monthly disability payments from an insurance policy based on a claim from Kelley.

Kelley falsely stated he had not worked anywhere for any type of earnings, but authorities found that he was working for an internet café business, which had been investigated by the AG’s Office. Kelley fraudulently collected approximately $53,000 in disability benefits.

The investigation by the AG’s Office into Kelley’s internet café business revealed that patrons were paying nearly exclusively for the right to gamble. Kelley pleaded guilty to operating an illegal slot parlor in May 2014.

ARREST Report

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

Luis A. Valentin, 36, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

Marcos E. Esmurria, 18, of 25 Keayne St., was arrested on charges of operating a moped without a license, failing to stop for a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infractions of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and moped violations.

Susan M. Hayes, 49, of 48 Conant St., was arrested on charges of breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a misdemeanor, possession of burglarious tools, and five counts of malicious destruction of property in an amount less than $250.

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

John Keily Lubin, 24, of Somerville, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on a charge of identity fraud.

Jammy Montine Alphonse, 24, of 540 Revere Beach Blvd., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without an FID card, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property in an amount less than $250, possession of a counterfeit credit card, and possession of a blank credit card.

Rashid S. Sparks, 25, of Malden, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, larceny of property in an amount greater than $250, and malicious destruction of property in an amount greater than $25.

Danielle N. Aversa, 30, of Malden, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

John S. Soda, 48, of Burlington was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance.

Lisa J. Ford, 48, of Marlborough, was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance.

John Arthur Viera, 56, of Saugus, was arrested on a charge of malicious destruction of property with a value greater than $250.

Kenneth A. Walcott, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense).

Janice C. Southworth, 63, of 57 Oak Island St., was arrested on three outstanding warrants and on a charge of larceny of property with a value greater than $250.

Gina R. Marshall, 27, of 35 Whitin Ave., was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Joshua Adam Norena, 30, of 19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a marked-lanes violation.

SUNDAY, APRIL 1

Anamaria Messina, 23, of 30 Park Ave., was arrested on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Ernesto Bonilla-Mentivar, 40, of 47 Cummings Ave., was arrested on charges of using a motor vehicle without authority, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, providing a false name to an officer while under arrest, and operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger.