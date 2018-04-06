Obituaries 04-04-2018

Joseph Festa, Sr.

President of the Joseph Festa Construction Co., Past President the Revere Chamber of Commerce, the Revere Kiwanis, and the Revere Football Parents Club

Joseph A. Festa, Sr. of Revere died on March 26.

Joseph was the past president of the Revere Chamber of Commerce, the Revere Kiwanis Club, and the Revere Football Parents Club. Former member St Mary’s Holy Name, the Knights of Columbus, Council 179. He was a member of the Revere Moose Club and a Senior Charter Member of the 100 Club of Massachusetts.

He was President of the Joseph Festa Construction Co. Inc., which led him to the Builders Association of Greater Boston and the Greater Boston Real Estate Board. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

The beloved husband of the late Camille (Esposito), he was the devoted father of Ann Festa and her fiancé, Danny Mello of Revere, Joseph Festa Jr, and his wife, Elaine of Revere and John Festa and his wife Jamie of Lynnfield; dear brother of the late Carl Festa, James Festa, Anthony Festa, Theresa Vinciarelli and Anna Serighelli; cherished grandfather of Joseph III, Gerard, Morgan, and John Jr. He is also survived by two loving great grandchildren, Cam, and Alyana.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Entombment was in Woodlawn Mausoleum. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Theodore Jeveli

Owner and manager of Jeveli’s Restaurant for over 40 years

Theodore A. ‘Ted’ Jeveli of Winthrop passed away on March 16. He was 94 years old.

Ted was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the owner and manager of Jeveli’s Restaurant for over 40 years, a life member of the Cottage Park Yacht Club and the Pleasant Park Yacht Club in Winthrop, the former Winthrop Masonic Lodge and the Watertown Lodge of Elks #496.

“We all come from the sea, but we are not all of the sea. Those of us who are, we children of the tides, must return to it again and again, until the day we don’t come back; leaving only that which was touched along the way.”

He was the beloved husband of the late Muriel B. (Bradshaw) Jeveli who passed away on Jan. 17, 2007, the devoted father of Eric Jeveli of Winthrop, Connie Malcomb of Westminster and Sandra Wollenhaupt of Winthrop, adored grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of five.

Visiting hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Friday, April 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John’s

Episcopal Church, 222 Bowdoin St., Winthrop on Saturday, April 7, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will follow in Winthrop Cemetery. For guestbook and directions, please visit:

www.mauricekirbyfh.com.

–

Josephine L. Panzini

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Josephine L. (Lauricella) Panzini of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Saturday, March 31. She was 88 years old.

The cherished daughter of the late Antonino and Francesca (Bognanni) Lauricella, she was the beloved wife of the late Louis P. Panzini, loving mother of Louis Panzini and Lauren Panzini, adored grandmother of Domenic Panzini, Brittney D’Avella and Juliana Panzini and dear sister of the late Theresa Nastasi, Frances Tringale, Mary Riccoli and Salvatore Lauricella. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Josephine’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, on Thursday, April 5, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 8 a.m., Friday morning before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guestbook and directions, please visit

www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

John Griffin

Long active in Archdiocese Music Ministry including parishes in Lynn and Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, April 4 in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for John I. “Jackie” Griffin who passed away on Wednesday, March 28 after a long confinement at Kaplan Family Hospice of Danvers. He was 91 years old.

His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, April 5, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, 8 South Common St., Lynn at 10:30 a.m.

Born in Boston, he came to live in Revere over 60 years ago. The family lived in Revere until moving to Lynn almost 20 years ago.

John “Jackie” retired from American General Life Insurance Company after 20 years of service as an Administrative Manager. Con-currently with work, he was active in the Music Ministry of the Catholic Church throughout the Archdiocese. He attended Boston Schools and served with the U.S. Army from September of 1946 through June of 1947. From 1987 to 2007, he served as Music Director at Boston’s Mission Church with the healing ministry of the late Rev. Father Edward McKenna and then continued on to St. Anthony’s Shrine in Downtown, Boston with the late Rev. John Lazanski, in their healing ministry. Later, he became active in the music ministry of Immaculate Conception Church, Revere and St. Mary’s Church of Lynn.

Unusually dedicated to the memory of his dear mother and his special “angel” brother, he was their most attentive care-giver until their deaths.

He was the beloved son of the late John C. and Sara L. “Sadie” (Horner) Griffin and the brother of the late Edward F. “Buddy” Griffin; the cherished cousin to Joanne L. Chisholm and her husband, James, Denise M. Antony and Charlene A. Palecki, all of Salem, James D. Chisholm of Woburn, Robert J. Mosey and his wife, Lisa of Gorham, Maine, Rev. Brother Paul Geysen, S.J. of the faculty at Boston College High School and the late Isabelle J. Geysen, James Geysen and his late wife, Karen, Charles A. Mosey and John Geysen.

Interment will be in Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Roger Sarcia

Retired Revere Firefighter

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, April 7 in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), Revere, from 1 to 3 p.m. for Revere Firefighter Roger W. Sarcia who died following a valiant battle with ALS on Wednesday, March 28 at the New England Life Center of Stoneham. The Funeral Service will be held immediately following the visitation in the Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m. Interment will be held privately. (Parking is available left of the funeral home.)

Born in Boston, he was a lifelong Revere resident and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1974. He began his career with the Revere Fire Department on Dec. 4, 1988, and retired early, in Sept. of 2017, due to failing health.

He was a member of the Revere Firefighters Union Local 926.

The beloved husband of Paula S. (Greene) Sarcia of Oak Island, Revere, he was the cherished father of: Master Sgt. Rachel L. Wagner and her husband, Staff Sgt. Alexander R. Wagner of Revere, both with the U.S. Air Force, Jennifer L. Hubbard and her husband, Joseph A. of Windham, N.H., Kristopher T. Sarcia of Revere and Senior Airman John J. Sarcia of Travis Air Force Base of California; the adoring grandfather to: Kaleigh L., Aiden J. and Brennan J. Hubbard and Korbin R. Wagner; the dear brother of Domenic R. Sarcia and his wife, Rosemary of Lynnfield. He is also lovingly survived by his father and mother in law, John J. and Helen L. (Olsen) Greene of Revere, his sister and brother in law and nephew, Patricia (Greene) Kane and Richard I. Kane and their son, Ryan R. Kane of Nahant. Many proud nieces and nephews also survive him.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (ALS) 685 Canton St., Norwood, MA 02062, Attn: Suite 103.

For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Genevieve Forgione

Retired buyer

Genevieve A. Forgione of Lakeworth, Florida, formerly of Revere, passed away on March 24.

A member of the Women’s Auxiliary of Malden, she was a retired buyer at Reading Swimming Pool Place.

Mrs. Forgione was born and raised in East Boston and later moved to Revere.

She was the loving wife of 59 years of Robert E. Forgione, mother of Robert R. Forgione and his wife, Kim of Tampa Bay, Fla., Stephen R. Forgione and his fiancee, Jodi Forte of Brockton and Denise Diccio of Melrose. She also leaves her brother, John French and his wife, Ann of Revere, her sister Lillian Razza and her husband, John of Las Vegas, sister, Madeline Rossetti and her husband, Dennis of Saugus, Debbie Powers and her late husband, Dave, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and grandchildren, Robert Forgione, Jr., Jenna and Michele, Stephen Forgione, Felicia Forgione and Emma, Alex and Andrew Diccio.

–

Anna Croteau

Of Revere

Anna (Bova) Croteau of Revere passed peacefully on March 21.

Born on May 7, 1938, to the late Paul and Anne (Esposito) Bova, she was the beloved wife of the late Albert Croteau Sr., devoted mother of Denise M. Sharkey-Croteau and her partner, April of Toronto, Ontario, Albert Peter Croteau Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Medford, Nicole Dapolito of Lynn, and Suzane Croteau and her partner, Angel Rojas of Revere; cherishe grandmother of Albert Peter Croteau III, Jenna-Lyn Croteau, Sean McCarrick, Edward E. Hayes Jr, Alejandro R. Rojas, Tyler A. Hayes, and Sofia N. Rojas. She is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Massachusetts Chapter, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.