News Briefs

2018 March Mini-Grants Awardees Announced!

Every January, Revere on the Move (ROTM) awards mini-grants to fund permanent changes, program implementation, and youth-led projects that would help prevent or reduce obesity in children and adults in Revere. This year, in addition to the mini-grant awards in January, ROTM awarded a second round of mini-grants in March.

Seacoast High School: was awarded $1,000 to install an additional aquaponics lab to coincide with their community garden, herb garden, and existing hydroponics lab, all of which contribute to the Botany and Urban Growers class

Outdoors Rx: was awarded $250 to provide families with children ages 0-13 with a field trip to Breakheart Reservation or Lynn Woods. This free opportunity for families to access outdoor programming will help deepen their experiences in outdoor spaces, and promote better mental and physical health.

For Kids Only (FKO) Afterschool: was awarded $350 to start their “Young Farmers- Grow to Eat!” program. This program will consist of health and wellness enrichment classes where Revere kids will learn about gardening and healthy eating.

Plots Available at Revere’s First Community Garden!

There are eight available plots at the Community Garden located at Revere High School on the corner of East Mountain Avenue and School St. These open plots will be distributed by a lottery, which will take place on April 17. The deadline to sign up for the lottery list is Monday, April 16, at 5 p.m. Winners will receive a call and email with plot assignments.

Please submit your name, address, phone number, and email to Dimple Rana at drana@revere.org or call 781-286-8172.

All plot owners must sign and abide by rules developed by the Leadership Team. The annual fee is $25. Sliding scale scholarship opportunities are available.

CONGRESSWOMAN CLARK ANNOUNCES NEW COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

Congresswoman Katherine Clark announced an addition to her Washington, D.C. office, hiring Kathryn Alexander as her new communications director. Alexander joins the Congresswoman’s seasoned team during a time when Clark’s footprint in Washington and within Democratic leadership is expanding. In 2017, Congresswoman Clark was appointed to the House Appropriations Committee,concurrent to her roles within the House Democratic Caucus where she serves as both a Senior Whip and a member of the Steering and Policy Committee.

Alexander is charged with crafting and executing the Congresswoman’s communications strategy to support her legislative priorities, which include increasing gun safety, preventing online harassment, and combating the opioid crisis.

Alexander spent the last two and half years at Solomon McCown & Company (SM&), a public affairs firm headquartered in Boston. Prior to working as a political and communications strategist at SM&, Alexander provided guidance to numerous electoral campaigns at Cence Cincotti Strategies, including the successful elections of former Fall River Mayor Sam Sutter, former Middlesex & Worcester State Sen. Jennifer Flanagan; and managed former State Sen. Barry Finegold’s campaign for State Treasurer.

Raised in Sherborn, Alexander is a native of Clark’s district. She graduated magna cum laude from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York.

CLARK, CAPUANO SECURE AIRPORT NOISE MITIGATION STUDY

Highlighting the collaboration between the state and federal delegation, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano and State Sen. Joe Boncore, announced that the Omnibus Appropriations bill passed by Congress on March 22, and included a mandate requiring the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to study how to address aging airport noise mitigation insulation and funded an additional eight field staff positions at the FAA dedicated to addressing aviation noise. Congresswoman Clark utilized her position on the Appropriations Committee to secure the inclusion of this study mandate after the three offices identified concerns from residents of the aging system and impact of aviation noise.

“This is a quality-of-life issue for residents near Logan Airport, many of whom reside in homes that, due to the level of aviation noise they experience, qualify for federally funded noise insulation. When this equipment reaches the end of its useful life, residents should not be on the hook financially to replace it,” said Rep. Clark. “Sen. Boncore and I regularly discuss ways we can collaboratively resolve local issues, and when he brought up this concern, we immediately went to work to see how we could help. Supported by Congressman Capuano’s input and expertise as a longtime advocate and member of the Transportation Committee, we were able to make progress for residents who deal with airplane noise on a daily basis.”

“People who reside near Logan Airport experience increased noise every day. Mitigation programs have provided some measure of relief, but nothing lasts forever. Impacted residents should not be responsible for replacing aging noise insulation. Now, the FAA is required to address how to manage insulation that is losing its effectiveness. I appreciate the hard work of Congresswoman Clark and State Sen. Boncore for their efforts to address this important quality of life issue,” stated Congressman Capuano.

“Congressman Capuano and Congresswoman Clark’s leadership on this issue has demonstrated their ability to translate the concerns of our communities into concrete results on Capitol Hill,” said State Sen. Boncore. “As neighboring communities, air traffic affects our lives. It is important that we understand the full impact of air and noise pollution on our homes, so we ensure the highest quality of life for residents.”

Over the last several decades, residents in certain communities surrounding Logan Airport were provided federally funded noise mitigation insulation to reduce the impact of aerial noise pollution. That sound mitigation insulation is now aging. The Omnibus bill directs the FAA to report to Congress on the effective lifespan of common sound insulation including window and door upgrades, weather-stripping, and other mitigation treatment and provide recommendations for the replacement of sound insulation that has exceeded its effective lifespan. Additionally, the bill provides the FAA with the funds to hire eight new field staff to address community noise concerns.

Senator Boncore Leads in Passage of Senate Housing Bond Bill

State Senator Joseph Boncore lead the Massachusetts Senate in its passage of S.2368, “An Act financing the production and preservation of housing for low and moderate income residents” (Housing Bond Bill). The bill is a result of a session long negotiation that included Boncore, the chair of the Housing Committee, leadership in the Senate and the House.

“Massachusetts must do better to provide affordable housing to its residents,” said Senate President Harriette L. Chandler (D-Worcester). “This bond bill will support the development of affordable housing for low and moderate-income residents across the Commonwealth. As long as one family remains unable to afford adequate housing, our communities suffer.”

“This bill authorizes up to $1.8 billion in bonds for the rehabilitation, modernization and production of housing across the state and expands several tax credits to encourage the development of housing,” said Senator Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “The high cost of housing across Massachusetts strains family incomes and local businesses. These investments are an important step to create more affordable, livable communities, support a growing, healthy economy and expand access to quality housing for everyone.”

In spite of other strong economic indicators, Massachusetts is in desperate need to further develop affordable housing. The housing shortage has placed the State in the bottom tier of housing affordability and rents have risen to third highest in the nation. “Our affordable housing shortage has placed the Commonwealth’s financial health at risk,” said Housing Committee Chairman Joseph Boncore (D-Winthrop). “The Housing Bond bill is the first step toward ensuring Massachusetts develops enough affordable housing to support both its workforce and its economic future.”

The Housing Bond bill authorizes $1.8 Billion in investments in the preservation and production of affordable housing across the Commonwealth.

“The Housing Bond bill we passed today reflects our commitment to providing housing that is affordable to the vital and diverse workforce that is fueling the Commonwealth’s economic growth,” said Sen. John Keenan (D-Quincy), chair of the Senate Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets.

Critical authorizations

include:

$600M for the modernization and redevelopment of the State’s public housing stock;

$400M for the development and preservation of affordable and mixed income housing;

$125M for the preservation and improvement of existing and expiring use affordable housing;

$100M for the preservation and development of workforce housing;

$65M for community based housing for individuals living with mental illness or disabilities;

$60M for home modification for elderly residents and those living with severe disabilities

$50M to incentivize smart growth production and transit oriented developments;

$45M for the capital investments in early education and out of school programs for low-income residents.

The bill also extends and expands critical tax credits dedicated to incentivizing the development and modernization of the Commonwealth’s housing stock.

The bill will now be reconciled with a version passed by the House of Representatives.