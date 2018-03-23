Summer 2018 with Revere Parks and Recreation

To our fellow residents, the summer of 2018 marks yet another exciting season with the City of Revere’s Parks and Recreation Department; even after what turned out to be a tremendous 2017, this could be our best summer yet.

Our programming lineup includes popular favorites such as our Thursday night movie series on Revere Beach, Sunday night concert series at the American Legion, and weekly morning park entertainment throughout the city. In addition, this summer’s special events include the screening of “JAWS” on Revere Beach (July 1), Fourth of July BBQ (July 4), Touch-A-Truck (July 17), National Night Out with Revere Police (Aug. 7), and our end of the year Color Party (Aug. 11).

We look forward to seeing you at our events and programs throughout the summer. In the meantime, the following list includes some of the most popular programs the Revere Parks & Recreation Department has to offer. We recommend signing up for each of these programs as soon as possible before they reach maximum capacity.

Summer Camp

Last year, over 175 kids attended the Revere Parks and Recreation Department’s annual summer “camp”; making it our biggest and best yet. Consider joining all the fun by enrolling your child in this camp supervised by recreation professionals and staffed by future educators. The summer camp will feature field trips, weekly entertainment, sports, arts and crafts, and much, much more. The cost of camp is $20 per day for those attending 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and $35 per day for 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Learn more by visiting our website RevereRec.org/SummerCamp or by calling (781) 286-8190. If you pay in full prior to June 9 you will receive one week free!

Weeknight Basketball League

Introducing our new weeknight basketball league taking place at Harry Della Russo Stadium for anyone ages, 9-25; games will be played weeknight evenings Monday through Friday under the lights on Park Ave. Enroll soon to ensure your spot!

Art Camp

Ms. Sally’s mid-summer Art Camp is a long standing tradition for our department and a must attend for any child with a creative mindset. It’s held at the Youth Center on Beach Street and will take place this year July 30 through Aug. 2. The cost is $75, and we highly recommend you do not wait. This is the most popular program in town with the least amount of seats!

Toddler Soccer

and T-Ball

Keep your youngest family members active with our popular Toddler Soccer (Ages 2-4) and T-Ball (Ages 3-5) programs. Soccer is held on Saturday mornings (9-10 a.m.) and T Ball Monday nights (5-6 p.m.). Both are held at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Friday Field Trips

Fridays in July & August mean community field trips with Revere Parks & Recreation. We will be heading to some of New England’s most exciting theme parks and attractions, including day trips to Water Country and Six Flags. The bus departs from the Rec Center around 8:30 a.m., and we typically return in the late afternoon or early evening, children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Adult Softball

The new coed adult softball league launches Friday, June 29 down the fields at Griswold Park (formerly St. Mary’s). Several teams have already registered, so, if you’re interested, stop by the Youth Center soon to sign-up before it’s too late. Don’t miss out on the inaugural season of this brand new league.

Financial Aid Available

Our administration and Parks and Recreation Department work hard to ensure all of our Revere families and children have access to our programs and facilities; which is why we offer financial aid for our programming to those in need. If you’re interested in any of these programs but are concerned about cost, please stop by the Youth Center on Beach Street to pick-up a confidential financial aid application.

Keep a look out for all of these programs and more when our summer flyer is distributed to residents in early April. We will release the brochure through the Revere Public School system, as well as strategic placement around the city for residents and visitors to view. This summer pamphlet will also be available online (www.RevereRec.org and www.Revere.org) and at the Youth Center on Beach Street. Further, please do not hesitate to call our office as the Parks and Rec staff is always available to discuss with residents upcoming activities and events to keep you and your loved ones active, happy, and healthy.

As a friendly reminder, keep in mind that this is ultimately your parks and rec department (the people of Revere) and we are here to serve you. The purpose of our department is to ensure Revere continues to be a great place to live, work, and play. We strongly welcome and encourage any feedback or ideas you have to help us improve. Thank you all for your continuous support, we look forward to seeing each and every one of you at our events and programs in the upcoming months.