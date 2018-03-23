Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

LOCAL STUDENTS RECEIVE HONORS AT MALDEN CATHOLIC

The following students received academic honors at Malden Catholic High School.

Chen, Feifan, First Honors

Dai, Zhenghao, Headmaster’s List

Giannino, Anthony, Second Honors

Holmes, Kyle, Headmaster’s List

Jiang, Erzhan, Headmaster’s List

Mitala, Vincent, First Honors

O’Donnell, Maguire, Second Honors

Rios, Cristia, Headmaster’s List

Sekenski, Michael, First Honors

Souza, Michael, Second Honors

For more than 85 years, Malden Catholic has maintained a tradition of academic excellence in a Catholic, familial learning environment. Annually, 99 percent of Malden Catholic graduates attend college. The Class of 2017 graduates applied to over 225 colleges and universities distributed over 30 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Members of the Class of 2017 have received college scholarships with a four-year value of over $18 million. Recognized for its dedicated faculty, challenging curriculum, spiritual guidance, social outreach, and championship-caliber athletic programs, Malden Catholic educates students from more than 40 communities surrounding Boston. A Xaverian Brothers Sponsored School, Malden Catholic is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. In September 2018, Malden Catholic will open Malden Catholic School for Girls, a separate all-girls academic division enrolling ninth-grade girls in its inaugural 2018-2019 school year.

To learn more, please visit maldencatholic.org.

Bentley University Names JOHN SIMONINI to Honors List for Fall 2017 Semester

Bentley University President, Gloria Cordes Larson, along with Dean of Business, Roy (Chip) Wiggins, and Dean of Arts and Sciences, Daniel L. Everett, recently announced the names of local residents who were honored for their outstanding academic achievement in the Fall 2107 semester.

John Simonini, son of Joseph and Jeri Simonini was named to the Dean’s List. John is the vice president of Residence Hall Association and is majoring in Business Management.

STUDENTS ON HONOR ROLL AT AUSTIN PREP

The following local students have been named to the Second Quarter Honor Roll at Austin Prep.

Distinction: Katrina Michalak, Anna Nakashian, JackNakashian

Honors: Olivia Cafarelli, Jenna Cobb

TWO ON DEAN’S LIST AT SIMMONS

The following local students were named to the 2017 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons College in Boston.

* Kneide Loureiro Nascimento, Revere resident, majoring in nursing.

* Nada Halima Sehli, Revere resident.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

Simmons College (www.simmons.edu) is a nationally recognized private university located in the heart of Boston, and is the preeminent authority on women’s leadership. Founded in 1899, Simmons is the only undergraduate women’s college in Boston, and maintains a history of visionary thinking and a focus on social responsibility. The College offers world-class coeducational graduate programs in nursing and health sciences, including physical therapy and nutrition; liberal arts; education; behavior analysis; library and information science; management; and social work.

CARRON EARNS SECOND HONORS AT CLARK

Matthew A. Carron of Revere, has been named to second honors on the Clark University Dean‚s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2017 semester.

To be eligible for second honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).

Founded in 1887 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Clark University is a liberal arts based research university addressing natural, social and human imperatives from local to global scales. Nationally renowned as a college that changes lives, Clark is a transformative force in higher education, established within a diverse and welcoming community. Clark puts education into action by combining a robust liberal arts curriculum with life-changing world and workplace experiences. Clark’s faculty and students work across boundaries to develop solutions to complex challenges in the natural sciences, psychology, geography, management, urban education, Holocaust and genocide studies, environmental studies, and international development and social change. The Clark educational experience embodies the University’s motto: Challenge Convention. Change Our World.