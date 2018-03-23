Police Briefs 03-21-2018

FALSE FIRE ALARM

One Sumner Street man was arrested on Monday, March 12, and charged with pulling a false fire alarm.

Around 2 p.m., patrol officers observed the man at the corner of North Shore Road and Kimball Avenue pull a the fire-box alarm.

Officers quickly approached to ask him why he had pulled the false alarm.

He told them that he was trying to mail a letter and thought it was the postal box.

Not quite a good enough story.

Oscar Cerna, 39, of 18 Sumner St., was charged with causing a false fire alarm and one warrant.