Obituaries 03-21-2018

Felia ‘Phyllis’ Patri

Member of Town Line Bowling League and Dunedin, Florida Community Chorus

Felia “Phyllis” (Gadalis) Patri of Medford, formerly of Malden, died on March 12.

An active member of the Town Line Bowling League, as well as the Dunedin Community Chorus in Dunedin, Fla., she was the beloved wife of the late Charles, devoted mother of Steven Patri and his wife, Mary Ellen of Lynn, Susan F. Patri of Holbrook and Cindy Patri of Revere, cherished grandmother of Nicole Patri and dear sister of the late Effie Sermos. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. A funeral service at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church (Lynn) was followed by interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Dorothy Bottari

Well known for her amazing food and love for Elvis Presley

Dorothy (Belmonte) Bottari of Revere, formerly of the West End of Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 16 at the age of 89.

Born on May 7, 1928, in the West End of Boston, Dorothy spent the majority of her life living in Revere. Dot was well known for her amazing food and love for Elvis Presley. She will be missed by all who knew her.

The loving wife to the late Paul Bottari, she was the devoted mother of John Bottari, the late Paul Bottari Jr, and Karen Bottari; dear sister to Louise Belmonte of Revere and Jacquelyn Neil of Lee, N.H.; cherished grandmother of several grandchildren including Ronnie Pulicari and his wife, Malinda, April Fitzgerald, Mia Vinciarelli and Anthony Bottari and special aunt to Jan, John, Michael, Jimmy, Lorraine, Jeff, and Joanne.

Funeral arrangements were by the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, East Boston. Dorothy was laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information or to send an online condolence, please visit ruggieromh.com.

–

Anthony Palmer

Standout All-Scholastic athlete in football, hockey and baseball, WHS Class of 1994

Anthony K. Palmer of Winthrop died on March 15.

Anthony was a graduate of Winthrop High School, Class of 1994. He was a standout athlete, All –Scholastic in three sports, football, hockey and baseball. During his senior year football season, he was the state’s top scorer. He went on to play in college at U Mass. Amherst and Stonehill. After college, his football career continued as a Semi –Pro in Europe.

He was the devoted father of Anthony Jr. , loving companion of Alexsandra Servideo, beloved son of Grace (Geraci) and the late Kenneth Palmer, all of Winthrop, dear brother of Chris Palmer of Winthrop and Michael Palmer and his wife, Tanya of Lynnfield, loving uncle of Brett, Tia, Alessandra, Lucia, Francesca, and JoJo. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Church (Winthrop) today, Wednesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Winthrop Charities https://www.guidestar.org/profile/04-3482791 Arrangements are by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Mary ‘Tina’ Adreani

A gentle and loving spirit, always concerned for the welfare of others, especially her large family

Mary C. “Tina” (Pace) Adreani passed away after a valiant battle with Hypertensive Heart Disease on Thursday, March 15 (The Feast of St Joseph), at her Revere residence.

She was born and raised in South Boston until the family moved to East Boston in the late 1930s. She was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1945. Early in life, she worked in Boston’s Garment District as a seamstress. In 1949, she married Louis M. Adreani, also of East Boston, and the couple moved to Revere in 1958.

When Louis passed in January of 1987, “Tina” was already the mother of eight children. Tina possessed a naivete of worldliness that was gentle and loving, always concerned for the welfare of others, especially her large family.

She was the cherished and treasured mother of Richard L. Adreani and his wife, Myrna, Cynthia A. Penta and her late husband, Ward One Revere City Councillor, Richard A. Penta, Sheila L. Vassallo and her husband, Frank, Raymond B. Adreani and his wife, Loretta, Louis M. Adreani, Jr. and his wife, Karen, all of Revere, Gail C. Forte and her husband, Anthony of Kissimmee, Florida, Domenic A. Adreani and Mark D. Adreani and his wife, Laura, all of Revere. She is also the adored grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, the dear sister to Grace M. LoGrasso of East Boston and the late Joseph, Frank, Michael, Salvatore and Rose Pace. She is also lovingly survived by many faithful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Restoration Fund at Immaculate Conception Parish Community, 22 Sewall St., Revere, MA 02151.

–

James Robert Toomey

Devout Parishioner, Former Teacher

James Robert Toomey of Fairfield, Conn., and Revere, Mass., passed away on March 13. He was born in Chelsea and spent most of his life in Revere.

“Bobby” was kind and gentle. He brought tremendous joy, and was an inspiration, to his family and friends. He had a smile that could light an entire day and his gratitude and passion for life left an indelible mark on everyone whose lives he touched. He lived a life of love, kindness and respect. He was a rare and unique human being and he is deeply missed by everyone who loved him.

Bobby grew up in Revere, where he graduated from The Immaculate Conception School of Revere. He graduated from Boston College with a degree in Political Science and Philosophy and went on to a teaching career at The Immaculate Conception School and the Revere School System. He was a talented and dedicated teacher. Extremely creative, he was also an exceptional writer and artist.

A true gentleman, Bobby was a devout man of strong Faith who attended Mass at The Immaculate Conception Church regularly. He enjoyed walking along Broadway and stopping for coffee at Dunkin Donuts and pastries at Luberto’s. He spent many happy hours with friends from the Conexions program at North Suffolk Mental Health.

He loved his family and was devoted to his mother, Margaret, father, Tom, brother, Dennis, sisters, Kay and Marilyn, and several nieces and nephews.

Three years ago, Bobby was unexpectedly relocated to Fairfield. At the age of 77, leaving his beloved Revere, he moved in with his sister, Marilyn, and brother-in-law, Raymond, due to a family tragedy. Despite this challenge, Bob built a new and beautiful life for himself, with new friends who adored him and a community who watched over him. He loved to attend the wellness program at Carolton and spent many days at Keystone House in Norwalk. In his downtime he loved to sit at Dunkin Donuts in downtown Fairfield and write in his journal while enjoying a cup of his favorite flavored coffee. He cherished Sunday Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church and walks down Beach Road to his home on Eunice Avenue. He made so many friends along this journey, and anyone who met him instantly loved him. His time in Connecticut was filled with wonderful memories and his family is grateful to the extraordinary people who made him so happy here.

Bobby was the beloved brother of Marilyn Toomey Longden and her husband Raymond Longden of Fairfield; the cherished uncle of Christina Longden and Sarah Longden Ulc and her husband Kenneth Ulc, all of Fairfield, Conn.; Kathleen Bright-Procopio and her husband, David Procopio of Saugus, Mass., Paul Bright Jr. of Boston; Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright and his wife, Mary Ellen Bright, of Wakefield, Mass.; and Amy Ciccone and her husband Eric Ciccone of Marblehead, Mass. He is also lovingly survived by several great nieces and nephews and beloved friends and caregivers, Claudia Monjoie and family, Eileen Pressler, Jackie Autuori, Raimonda Skeryte and Angela Toros. Bobby is pre-deceased by his parents, Margaret (Covino) and Thomas B. Toomey, his sister, Katherine Toomey Bright and her husband, Paul Bright Sr., and his brother Dennis Toomey.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home in Fairfield, Conn, and a service was held in St. Thomas Church in Fairfield. Interment, which will be private, will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, Mass.

Memorial contributions in James Robert Toomey’s name can be made to Keystone House Inc, 147 Main Street, Norwalk, Conn. 06851.

–

Randy King

Of Rhode Island

Randy King of Barrington, R.I. died on March 12.

He was the beloved son of Kathleen A. Harper and her husband, Eric of Barrington, R.I. and Randall King and his companion, Jackie Stallbaum of Peabody, dear brother of Jaran Stallbaum of Boston and the late Justin King and cherished grandson of Carol Donahue and her husband, Joe of Chelmsford and the late Mary King of Chelsea and Arthur Smith of East Boston. He is also survived by his best buddy, Ruger and by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, March 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

David Lania

Keyboard player whose passion was music

David Lania of Revere passed away on March 8.

David enjoyed spending time with his family and his many friends. He had a passion for music and played the keyboard. David loved his classic rock music. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

He was the loving son of Frank Lania of Revere and the late Cecilia (DellaGatta) Lania, beloved husband of Julie Lania (Bocelli) of Revere, formerly of Malden; devoted father of Joseph and Dave Lania; dear brother of Angela DeCandia and her husband, Greg of Revere, Sandra Tummino of Winthrop, Michael Lania of Revere and Steven Lania and his wife, Amanda of Watertown; cherished uncle of Brian DeCandia and his wife, Caitlin, Amanda Tummino, Kristen DeCandia, Melanie Tummino, Isabel Tummino, Lily Bocelli and Noah Bocelli; dear son-in-law to James and Patricia Bocelli of Malden and caring brother-in-law to Dr. Lisa Bocelli of Worcester, formerly of Malden.

Funeral arrangements were by the Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Antoinetta Balliro

Of Revere

Antoinetta (Agresti) Balliro of Revere died on March 18 at the age of 91.

The former wife of the late Joseph Balliro, she was the devoted mother of Lucille DiChiara of Revere and the late Charles and Paul Balliro, dear sister of the late Maria Tenaglia, Florence Ragucci, Mafalda Servideo, Emma Monteforte, Paul Agresti, Christy Agresti and Phyllis Gaglione. She is also survived by seven cherished grandsons and seven adoring great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Friday, March 23 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts Chapter, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. Entombment will be in St Michael’s Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Georgiann E. Nickerson

Dedicated nurse and mentor to aspiring nurses

Georgiann E. (Morecroft) Nickerson passed unexpectedly at her Exeter, N.H. residence on Wednesday, March 14.

Born and raised in Revere, she was a 1972 graduate of Revere High School and a 1974 graduate of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home-School of Nursing. She worked in several nursing home facilities and Rehabilitation Centers in the North Shore area. She spent a few years at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home and then went on to work at the newly opened Louise Caroline Nursing Center of Saugus in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

About 20 years ago, she and her late husband, Ronald A. Nickerson, Sr. moved their family to Exeter, N.H. Prior to that, the couple and family spent about 10 years in Peabody. Tragically, Ronnie passed in June of 2008, and the family managed to remain in Exeter. For the past 10 years, “Georgi” worked for the Genesis Health Care Group of Amesbury and in New Hampshire. She was known throughout her profession for being a committed and dedicated nurse and a mentor to young women entering the profession.

She was the cherished mother of Ronald A. Nickerson, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Lynn and Christopher M. Nickerson and his wife, Hilary M. of Manchester, N.H., the devoted and adoring grandmother to Devin J. Nickerson of Lynn and Joseph P. Ouellette and Benjamin W. Ouellette, both of Manchester, N.H., the dear sister to Diane M. Brownell of Revere, George Morecroft, Jr. of Chelsea and Norma J. Caporale and her husband, Carol of Suncook, N.H. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was held privately

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, 350 So. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130-9923.

–

Carla Marotto

Of Revere

Carla Marotto of Revere died on March 14.

Born in Revere on June 1, 1963, to the late Carlo Marotto and Louise (Metro) Marotto, she was the devoted mother of T.J. and Gabbi Jones of Revere, dear sister of the late Charles Marotto and adoring niece of Victoria Lanzillo of New Hampshire. She is also survived by her caring friend, Michael Sparks and by many more loving friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday March 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Go Fund Me Page in Carla’s name. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Basil Bova

Decorate WWII veteran, composer, songwriter, actor, author, publisher, and 20th Century Fox Legend Records executive

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, March 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Basil A. Bova who passed away following a long illness at the Chelsea Soldiers Home on Monday, March 19 (The Feast of St. Joseph.) He was 98 years old.

His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Chapel of St. Michael The Archangel, Chelsea Solders’ Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, at 11 a.m. It will immediately be followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Basil was a 1935 graduate of Revere High School and served with honor in the U.S. Army during World War II, 132nd AAA Gun Battalion, receiving four Bronze Stars.

Throughout his career, Basil was president of 20th Century Record Corporation, president of World-Over Communications, Executive director and president of New Manhattan Repertory Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to the development of performing arts. He produced and distributed the recording of the “Little Drummer Boy” for which he was the recipient of the Gold Album Award and Billboard’s “Record Man of the Year.” He was the author of the two bestselling books, “Christ on Trial” and “Noah II.”

He leaves his beloved wife of 70 years, Camille “Lindy” M. (Spinelli) Bova. He is the cherished father of: Mary Ann Bova-Silva and her husband, Robert, Marguerite L. Bova and her husband, Stephen A. Assad, Basil J. Bova and Melinda K. Ferrante and her husband, Revere Fire Captain Steven M. Ferrante, all of Revere; the adoring grandfather, “PAPA” to Rachel Ferrante-Raffaele and her husband, Christopher, Steven M. Ferrante, Jr. and Katherine Ferrante, Tyler Assad and Michael, Nicholas, Maria and Sophia Silva, all of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by his only great-grandchild, Christopher C. Raffaele and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. He was the dear brother of: Rosemarie DeFabio of Revere and the late Katie Russo, Salvatore Bova and Concetta “Connie” Manganiello and the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Messina) Bova.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Edwin ‘Eddie’ Wilson, III

Of East Boston

Edwin “Eddie” Wilson, III of East Boston passed away on March 9.

Edwin was born on Aug. 8, 1971, to his loving father Edwin Wilson Jr. of East Boston and adoring mother Marcia “Tulle” (Chamness) Vautour of Everett. He was the beloved husband of 22 years to Janelle (Malta) Wilson, devoted father of Nicholas Wilson of Revere, formerly of East Boston, Adriana, Giana, Angelina, and Gabriella Wilson, all of East Boston; dear brother of Ellen Wilson of Beverly, formerly of East Boston, and Wendy Thompson and her husband, David of Woburn; adoring son in law of former Revere Police Officer Larry Malta of Revere and adoring brother in law to Jennifer Cavalieri of Revere, James Cavalieri III of Saugus, and Nicole Hartzell and her husband, Sean of Spring Hill, Fla. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 90 Park Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10016. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Gaetano ‘Guy’ Patterson

Retired salesman

Gaetano “Guy” Patterson of Revere, formerly of Lynn, passed away after a long illness at the age of 78.

Guy was a proud graduate of Lynn Classical High School. Class of 1957. He was a true Boston sports fan and especially loved his New England Patriots. Before retiring, he worked in sales at Hans Kissle Foods, Kayem Food, Livermore Shoe and American Bilt Rite.

Guy is survived by his loving children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime partner, Eleanor Wolcott and her family, his brothers, Robert and Paul Patterson, and many nieces and nephews also survive him. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margaret (Simonelli) Patterson and his brothers, Walter, John and Wayne.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Friday, March 23, at 11 a.m. All other services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Guy’s memory may be made to: Tufts Medical Center Development Office, 800 Washington St., #231, Boston, MA 02111, or at www.giving@tuftsmedicalcenter.org

For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit:

www.cuffemcginn.com